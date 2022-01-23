ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore police arrest man suspected of attacks on women joggers

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

LIVERMORE (BCN) – Livermore police have arrested a man on sexual battery charges in connection with several attacks on women jogging on Vasco Road near East Avenue.

Willie Richardson, 35, was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday. In a search of his home, police said in a statement, they recovered evidence linking Richardson to the assaults, which were first reported Dec. 5.

Police said the suspect, dressed in black and wearing a mask, would approach women running alone in the morning hours between 9 and 10 a.m. and grope them from behind. No injuries were reported.

