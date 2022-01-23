Livermore police arrest man suspected of attacks on women joggers
LIVERMORE (BCN) – Livermore police have arrested a man on sexual battery charges in connection with several attacks on women jogging on Vasco Road near East Avenue.
Don’t miss a story, start your day with KRON4.com
Willie Richardson, 35, was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday. In a search of his home, police said in a statement, they recovered evidence linking Richardson to the assaults, which were first reported Dec. 5.
Police said the suspect, dressed in black and wearing a mask, would approach women running alone in the morning hours between 9 and 10 a.m. and grope them from behind. No injuries were reported.
Copyright © 2022 by Bay City News, Inc.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 1