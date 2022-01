A presentation of the fiscal year 2023 budget and discussion of raising the property tax levy was held during this week’s special Washington City Council meeting. Finance Director and Co-Interim City Administrator Kelsey Brown presented the budget which planned for the tax levy to remain at about $15.22 per $1,000 of valuation, which has been at that rate since it was about 50 cents higher four years ago. City Council Members Elaine Moore and Steven Gault voiced concern at how much higher the tax levy would have to be in fiscal year 2024 to keep up with inflation and other rising costs if they don’t change the levy now. Gault proposed that they increase the levy somewhat, “It’s been a long time coming and it’s one of those situations where I don’t want to do it at all, but if we don’t do a little bit this year and a little bit next year we’re going to do a lot next year, it’s as simple as that.”

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO