Visual Art

Robbin Gallery’s “Holding Light” on Exhibit Until Jan. 29

ccxmedia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we move through January, believe it or not, the days are getting longer. But, should the winter blues be bumming you out the Robbin Gallery has a bright and vibrant exhibition called “Holding Light”. The exhibit features the artwork of Mary Simon-Casati and Emily Quandahl. The...

ccxmedia.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Mixed Media
wcn247.com

Pre-vet society partners in current Foster Art Gallery exhibit

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College’s Foster Art Gallery is currently hosting a national juried group exhibition, Remnants of the Wild, that seeks to examine threatened species as vestiges of a wild world rapidly being lost. This exhibit will run through Feb. 18. Curated by John Guy Petruzzi, a faculty...
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
Cleveland Scene

Hedge Gallery Hosts Annual Printmaking Spotlight Exhibition Next Week

Printmaking might not get as much airplay as other art forms in the region, which is why it's welcome and exciting that Hedge Gallery, one of the premier independent galleries in the city, highlights the artists who work in the medium with an annual exhibition. This year, the exhibition features...
CLEVELAND, OH
Asbarez News

Tufenkian Gallery to Present Tanner Goldbeck’s Artwork in ‘Proof of Life’ Exhibition

LOS ANGELES—Tufenkian Fine Arts will present “Proof of Life,” a solo show featuring artworks by Los Angeles-based artist Tanner Goldbeck. Goldbeck will exhibit a selection of artworks that traverse the artist’s interests in tearing down and repurposing his own existing art by dismantling these images and abstracting them into new organic constructions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
365thingsinhouston.com

My Heart Holds A Universe Solo Exhibition Opening Reception at the Grogan Gallery

The Grogan Gallery hosts an opening reception for My Heart Holds A Universe, a solo exhibition featuring the works of artist René Romero Schuler. The artist will be at the reception, visiting with guests, and complimentary beer and wine will be available. The exhibition highlights Schuler’s powerful portfolio of...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Indiana Daily Student

‘Vanitas’ exhibition to open at IU Grunwald Gallery this Friday

The Grunwald Gallery will present Italian artist Andrea Ventura’s exhibition, “Vanitas,” on Friday. The exhibition, which will open with a 5 p.m. lecture from Ventura and Tim Kennedy, senior lecturer in the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Design, will be followed by a reception from 6-8 p.m. “Vanitas” showcases both illustrative portraits from Ventura’s work for magazine publications, as well as thematic paintings and collages from his studio work.
VISUAL ART
Weirton Daily Times

Hometown Collections Exhibit to open at Summit Art Gallery

WEIRTON — From Jan. 28 through March 10, the Summit Art Gallery at 3539 Main St., Weirton, will present an exhibition of works by six artists. Hometown Collections features the paintings, illustrations, sports art and photography of West Virginia and Ohio artists, with subjects ranging from natural landscapes to surrealist portraits.
WEIRTON, WV
civiccentertv.com

Founder & CEO of Live Coal Gallery LLC Yvette Rock hold six exhibitions a year

Yvette Rock of Live Coal Gallery talks about how she turned her multi-family dwelling in Historic Woodbridge Neighborhood into the rock’n’rollin’ venue that has hosted Live music since 2013!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more...
VISUAL ART
klpw.com

Monsterbet’ Exhibit Coming to ECC Art Gallery

The East Central College Art Gallery will present “Monsterbet: An Aberrant Abecedarius,” a solo exhibition of oil and mixed media paintings by California-based artist Heidi Brueckner. The exhibition will run from Jan. 25 to Feb. 15, in the gallery located in Hansen Hall. “Monsterbet” is a series of...
VISUAL ART
boreal.org

Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery call to artists for multiple exhibitions

From the Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery - January 17, 2022. The Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery is releasing a call to artists for multiple opportunities from 2023-2025. Artists may apply for as many of the opportunities for which they qualify. Artists must be able to deliver their art to the gallery located at 115 Wisconsin St,
COOK COUNTY, MN
Winston-Salem Journal

Artworks Gallery to start February exhibition

SOLO AND GROUP EXHIBIT: Artworks Gallery at 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem will present “Not Untitled” by Chris Flory and “Art From the Heart,” an all-members exhibition, Jan. 30-Feb. 26 and during a gallery hop from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 4. “Not Untitled” is a series of semi-representational artwork, depicting things that are not real and yet not entirely abstract. “Art From the Heart” is a group exhibition by gallery members. An all-members show of handmade work that celebrates February — the month that reminds us to think of romance. The exhibits are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit artworks-gallery.org.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
moodyonthemarket.com

2022 Gallery Exhibits Open at the Box Factory

January 21st through February 27th will jumpstart the 2022 series gallery shows at the Box Factory For The Arts, beginning with artists Robert R. Williams and Edward P. Shelton. The opening reception is scheduled for Friday, January 21st from 5:30pm – 7:00pm. Robert R. Williams specializes in portraits, done...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
bigrapidsnews.com

Ramsdell gallery showcases family art exhibit

MANISTEE -- The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is showcasing a new exhibition titled All in the Family. It will be on display in Hardy Hall from through March 5. The All in the Family exhibition highlights several families in the Manistee region that have fostered generations of artists. This exhibit features eight families with a total of 33 participating artists. The gallery will be open 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from noon-3 p.m. on Saturdays.
MANISTEE, MI
ourherald.com

Chandler Gallery Presents ‘Voices of Home’ Exhibit

A new exhibit coming to the Gallery at Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph explores the experiences of Vermonters living in affordable housing through audio recordings and painted portraits. “Voices of Home,” open February 5–March 19, continues the gallery’s focus on social justice themes and is brought to Chandler by the Vermont Folklife Center. “Voices of Home” is an […]
RANDOLPH, VT
harveycountynow.com

Creating in chaos: Local artist works in gallery exhibit

NEWTON—Eden Quispe embraces chaos in her life and art. “I’d rather it be chaotic than do the same thing over and over again,” she said about her life. “As an artist, it gives me a purpose. Working in chaos is better than doing routine things like dishes.”
NEWTON, KS
bctv.org

Three New Exhibitions Open in the Freedman Gallery this January

Allen Moyer’s set designs have graced some of America’s most important opera houses and Broadway stages over the last 35 years. See many of the artist’s most important designs all in one place in the Main Gallery starting Sun., Jan. 30 and running through Fri., April 15 in “Confronting the Empty Space: The Stage Designs of Allen Moyer.” Moyer grew up in Schuylkill Haven, attended Albright College for two years before transferring to Penn State University where he earned a B.A. degree, followed by a M.F.A. degree from New York University. His designs have appeared in celebrated productions at English National Opera, Wexford Festival, the Metropolitan Opera, the New York City Opera, the San Francisco Opera, the Santa Fe Opera, Houston Grand Opera, the Seattle Opera and Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. Moyer’s first Broadway production was in 1996 for the revival of “Tartuffe.” He has since designed sets for thirteen more Broadway shows, notably winning an Obie Award and garnering Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations for his work on the 2006 musical “Grey Gardens.” The Freedman Gallery is pleased to present a mid-career retrospective featuring scale models, scenic and costume sketches, with photos and videos of realized works that chronicle the important contributions of this master artist and designer. A full-color catalogue with essay by Victoria Abrash will be available before the exhibition closes. Join us for these free events:
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA

