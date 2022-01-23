ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals Were Back At The Bar Handing Out Game Balls After Defeating The Tennessee Titans

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
It’s all about the fans.

Last week, after their first playoff win in 31 years, the Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and punter Kevin Huber made a random appearance at a local bar to celebrate the win… by handing out a game ball to the Bengals fans.

And last night, they were at it again.

As soon as the team arrived back from Nashville after their 19-16 defeat of the Tennessee Titans, they headed out to the local bars to hand out game balls to the fans.

Punter Kevin Huber and tight end C.J. Uzomah stopped by The Holy Grail in downtown Cincinnati to deliver the game ball.

Gotta love it.

