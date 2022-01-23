ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams vs. Bucs: Can Ex Falcons Coach Raheem Morris Get Vikings Top Job?

By Dave Holcomb
 4 days ago

In addition to Dan Quinn, former Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris received an NFL head coaching interview.

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn may be dominating the headlines in the coaching carousel this offseason, but he was not the only former Falcons head coach to be interviewed for a head coaching gig this week.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday night that they completed an interview with Raheem Morris. He was one of seven candidates the Vikings interviewed this week.

Currently the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator - where he might showcase himself in this Sunday NFL playoff meeting featuring the Rams at Tampa - Morris spent five years with the Falcons and coached on both sides of the ball. He served as the wide receivers coach from 2016-18 and then as the Atlanta defensive backs coach in 2019. Before the 2020 season, the Falcons promoted Morris to defensive coordinator.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Morris received another promotion after the Falcons fired Dan Quinn following an 0-5 start last season. Morris finished the year as Atlanta's interim head coach and then replaced Brandon Staley as the Rams' defensive coordinator last January.

Morris' experience of coaching both offense and defense make him one of the most intriguing head coaching candidates for not only the Vikings but around the league. He should be able to identity well with both offensive and defensive players.

Under Morris, the Rams had another strong defense in 2021. Los Angeles was particularly great at rushing the passer, finishing third in the NFL with 50 sacks. The Rams defense was also fifth in yards per carry allowed, ninth in yards allowed per play, and 11th in takeaways.

Morris brings head coaching experience to the table as well. Morris was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11, beginning his tenure when he was only 33 years old. The Buccaneers fired Morris after he went 17-31 in three seasons, but he led Tampa Bay to a 10-6 record in 2010.

While the overall record wasn't good, the Buccaneers were in disarray with lots of head coaches at that time. From 2006-19, the Buccaneers had only 10-win season -- in 2010 under Morris. It took Tom Brady arriving in Tampa Bay to finally change the franchise's bad fortune.

Still only 45, the Vikings or really any other NFL team with a head coach opening could view Morris as a man who could provide stability to their organization for a long time.

The Vikings fired Mike Zimmer after posting an 8-9 record in 2021. During eight years under Zimmer, the Vikings never ended a season with double digit losses, but Minnesota also reached double digits in wins with Zimmer just three times.

Overall, Zimmer registered a 67-62 record in Minnesota.

In addition to Morris, the Vikings also interviewed Quinn, who has been the hottest name in the coaching carousel this month. Quinn has received multiple interview requests, and is the favorite to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos.

The Vikings are also interviewing candidates for their general manager opening.

Morris was on Quinn's staff for his entire tenure in Atlanta. After starting 0-5 last year, Morris led the Falcons to a 4-7 finish.

Including that record, Morris is 21-38 as an NFL head coach.

