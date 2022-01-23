ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

D-Von Dudley Credits Triple H For Getting Him Producer Role

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an appearance on Wrestle Buddy, D-Von Dudley talked about his career and transition from an in-ring wrestler to a WWE Producer. The WWE Hall of Famer credited Triple H for getting him the job. “I will always be grateful for Hunter for helping me to maintain my sanity...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Lashley Reacts To Finally Getting His Match With Brock Lesnar, More

During a recent interview with the New York Post to promote the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Bobby Lashley commented on finally getting his match with Brock Lesnar, what it would mean to win, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On finally getting...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Big Update On Brock Lesnar’s Immediate Future

He’ll be sticking around. We are less than two days away from the Royal Rumble and that means things are starting to get serious around WWE. The Road To WrestleMania will officially begin and WWE will be turning things up a bit. Some wrestlers are going to be in more prominent roles, including some of the bigger names in the company. Now it seems that we will be seeing one of them even more than expected.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triple H
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
Person
Hunter
ewrestlingnews.com

Edge Talks One More Title Run, Mixed Tag Team Match At WWE Royal Rumble

While doing an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Edge talked about teaming with his wife, Beth Phoenix, against Maryse and The Miz for a mixed tag team match and more. Here are the highlights:. The match:. “We never thought this would be...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Randy Orton Tattoo Lawsuit Gets A Trial Date, Top 10 NXT Moments, Lashley/Lesnar

According to a report from Pwinsider, the Randy Orton tattoo lawsuit will go to trial on September 26th. Tattoo artist Catherine Alexander is suing WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, 2K Games, 2K Sports, Visual Concepts Entertainment, and Yuke’s Co. over Randy Orton’s tattoo designs appearing in the WWE 2K game series.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
ewrestlingnews.com

Maryse Talks About Her In-Ring Return, Recalls Meeting The Miz For The First Time

Ahead of returning to the ring this Saturday at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Maryse was interviewed by Sportsnet’s The Big Show. Maryse described her feelings in competing for the first time since WrestleMania 33: “I am back actually with the live crowds. As you know, I had two babies. I was back in the ring at WrestleMania 33 in our match against, you know, John Cena and Nikki Bella. It was really my last match. Then, I had Monroe and I had Madison. It’s crazy, I never really thought that I would really be back, you know like I am right now. Because I would get the question all the time, ‘Do you think you’ll ever be back?’ And I kept saying, ‘No, you know, you never really know with WWE. That’s the beautiful thing about what we do, you never really know what to expect.’ But, I am back. I am back actually in front of live crowds in the stadium, in the dome in St. Louis. It’s going to be insane because, like you said, we’ve all been living through this whole pandemic these past two years. And what do we do? We feed off the crowd, we feed off people and their energy and it’s going to be absolutely insane. We’re super excited, we can’t wait.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Rey Mysterio Discusses WWE Switching To Saturdays For PPV Events

Rey Mysterio recently did an interview with Barstool Wrestling to promote Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV event. The majority of WWE pay-per-view events this year will be held on Saturday instead of the traditional Sunday night slot. The former WWE Champion made it known that he’s in favor of the change.
WWE
FanSided

Dana White tells ‘idiots’ why he didn’t put belt on Francis Ngannou

UFC president Dana White has been in the headlines following heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s first title defense at UFC 270 over Ciryl Gane. After surprising fans by utilizing his wrestling and successfully making the first defense of his heavyweight championship, Francis Ngannou‘s credit was short-lived, as the fight’s aftermath caught everybody’s attention.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn WWE Contract Lengths Revealed

WWE signed both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to new deals as their previous contracts were set to expire in the immediate future. When the news was reported, the length of the deals wasn’t known, but now that has changed. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Notes From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling & ROH TV Preview

According to a report from Pwinsider, Chris Bey vs. Jake Something will be the opening match on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Also, ROH’s former owner Cary Silkin will be making an appearance on the show. Speaking of appearances, D-Lo Brown will be kept off screen to sell...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Files New Trademark For Ring Name

WWE applied to trademark the term “Sanga” on January 23rd with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) under entertainment services. Sanga is the new name for former Indus Sher member Saurav Gurjar. WWE paired him with Grayson Waller in NXT. Here is the description:. “G &...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Top WWE Network Executive Exits The Company

According to a report from Pwinsider, WWE Network executive Amanda Tustian exited the company on Thursday. As of this writing, there is no word on the reason for her departure but she worked in the role of “Director of Over the Top Content Operations” for the WWE Network.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Three Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling + MLW News

Following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, we now have three matches confirmed for next week’s Impact broadcast. We’ll see a Digital Media Championship match featuring Jordynne Grace and Matt Cardona, as well as a non-title Pure Rules match between Jonathan Gresham and Steve Maclin. You can...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Randy Orton Attributes Riddle Growing His “Favorite Strain” As Part Of Their Success

During a recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Podcast, Randy Orton would explain the secrets behind the chemistry he and his tag team partner Riddle have. “One of the main reasons me and Riddle come across as so happy in the ring together is…he’s the one guy that can grow my favorite strain. I’m not lying.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Updated Impact Wrestling No Surrender Card – Four Matches Confirmed

Following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, we now have four matches confirmed for the No Surrender pay-per-view event, which takes place on February 19th. The event will air exclusively on Impact! Plus. You can check out the updated Impact Wrestling No Surrender card below:. Impact World Championship Match:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Possible Spoiler: Former WWE Divas Champion Spotted In St. Louis

Pwinsider.com reported this afternoon that former WWE star Kaitlyn has been spotted in St. Louis for Royal Rumble weekend. The report stated it was said by one source that she’s expected to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, but that hasn’t been 100% confirmed just yet.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy