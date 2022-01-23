SAXON’s BIFF BYFORD Didn’t Understand JUDAS PRIEST’s ‘Strange’ Decision To Tour As Quartet: ‘It’s A Bit Wacky’

During an appearance on “Put Up Your Dukes”, the new podcast hosted by ex-EXODUS singer Rob Dukes, EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt was asked if original EXODUS guitarist Kirk Hammett, who has been a member of METALLICA for the past 39 years, was involved in the songwriting for any of the material that ended up on EXODUS‘s classic debut album, 1985’s “Bonded By Blood”. “There were riffs that I had written while Kirk was still in the band, and he tried to adapt them, tried to change ’em a little bit — the old, ‘I changed it a little bit. I’m a co-writer on this riff,'” Holt recalled (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). “And that was, like, two riffs, I think. And the rest of ’em were written after he left. We never used a Kirk Hammett riff, ever, until [2004’s] ‘Tempo Of The Damned’ [album] when we recorded [the early EXODUS song] ‘Impaler’.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO