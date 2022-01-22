ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin drone operator captures intriguing first photos of Tesla Model Ys at Gigafactory Texas

By Peter Aitken
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmateur drone photos have revealed that Tesla may have started to produce its Model Y vehicles at the Gigafactory Texas. The Model Y, with an MSRP of $58,990, started production at Tesla’s Fremont plant in January 2020 and began deliveries in March of that year. Tesla has highlighted the Model Y...

torquenews.com

Tesla Giga Berlin Model Model Ys To Pickup Elon Musk at The Airport

Hours ago I got a word from Tesla Giga Berlin employee who revealed some very interesting details about the production start at Giga Berlin, Elon Musk’s arrival and Model Y vehicles produced at Giga Berlin for test purposes. There was a word in the media that Tesla CEO Elon...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Watch First Drone Footage Of The 'Tesla Semi Factory' (At GF 1)

Here is a very interesting drone flyover of the Tesla Gigafactory 1 in Nevada, which besides its core production (2170-type cylindrical cells and energy storage systems), is also engaged in other products, including the Tesla Semi. The video shared by Sawyer Merritt, a well-informed Tesla supporter, reveals the site as...
ELECTRONICS
insideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model Y Spotted Driving Outside Of Giga Austin Plant

The Tesla Giga Austin plant in Texas is consistently progressing towards the start of series production of all-electric vehicles - probably this quarter. After seeing some of the first cars parked in front of the plant earlier this month, on Sunday (January 23) Jeff Roberts spotted a Made-In-Austin Model Y, which was driving outside the plant on public roads (see from 13:40).
AUSTIN, TX
CleanTechnica

She’s On Her Second Tesla Model S

Way, way back in 2019, which seems like about seven years ago at least, I interviewed a woman living in Europe about her Tesla Model 3. That time was obviously pre-Covid-19; the world today is quite different in many ways. In parallel to the pandemic, the presence of electric vehicles continues to expand in our lives, fortunately. Generally, electric vehicles, like motorcycles, seem to be viewed as a man’s game or domain. However, another trend that has grown recently is that of greater diversity and inclusion. In that spirit, it appears to add value to public sentiment and life to have more women represented in EV coverage. There are a number of female Tesla owner groups on Facebook and I was fortunate recently to contact a Texas-based woman, Carrell Grigsby, a Model S owner and driver, who agreed to answer some questions about her experiences with two Model S’s for CleanTechnica.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla Cybertruck spotted being offloaded in Gigafactory Texas

Recent footage taken of Gigafactory Texas has revealed that Tesla has brought over its all-electric pickup truck to its new headquarters. The arrival of the Cybertruck at the Giga Texas site comes just as new images of the vehicle’s alpha prototype were shared online. The Cybertruck’s delivery could be...
CARS
moneyweek.com

Model Y: Tesla has nailed it once again

You could be forgiven for thinking the new electric Tesla Model Y is just a Tesla Model 3, the best-selling car in Britain, “that’s been pumped full of growth hormone”, says What Car magazine. It has a higher driving position and more room inside than its hatchback predecessor. And like the Model 3, there is a Long Range version and a Performance model. The Model Y is not quite as rapid as the Model 3 due to the extra weight it carries, but the Performance version can still hit 60mph from a standing start in 3.5 seconds. As for going the distance, the Long Range can officially clock up 315 miles on a single charge. Sure, you won’t get that in the real world, but 250 miles should be possible if you take it easy.
MUSIC
torquenews.com

Blogger Notices The First Fresh Batch of Model Ys at Tesla Giga Texas

A fresh new batch of Tesla Model Y electric SUVs are spotted at Gigafactory Texas hinting that Tesla may have already started the production at its newly-constructed gigafactory in Austin. Last week I reported that Tesla may have already started Giga Texas' production of Model Y. Now, Jeff Roberts, who...
AUSTIN, TX
insideevs.com

Tesla Giga Austin Is Packed And Buzzing: Best Drone Footage Yet

If no one told you that Tesla's Giga Austin isn't yet officially open for business, this recent video may leave you a bit confused. The factory appears to be "in action" no matter where you look. As Tesla's upcoming Gigafactory in Texas gears up to open in the very near...
ELECTRONICS
therealdeal.com

Hines plans community next to Austin’s Tesla Gigafactory

Texas developer Hines is partnering with Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures and Sumitomo Forestry to transform 1,400 acres of suburban Southeast Austin into Mirador, a master-planned community next to Austin’s Tesla Gigafactory. Hines said Mirador will “consist of 2,500 single-family lots, 50 acres of multi-family and townhomes (including attached, detached,...
AUSTIN, TX
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Tesla will not launch any new models in 2022

Elon Musk confirms that the company will prioritise increasing capacity over launching the Cybertruck and Roadster. Tesla will not launch any new models until 2023 at the earliest, as it focuses its efforts on overcoming the supply chain crisis and scaling up its global production capacity. The move means the...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

BMW i4 Loses Out To The Tesla Model 3 In Their First Real-World Head-To-Head

Just a few years ago there weren’t any hardcore straight-up competitors to Tesla but times have changed. Now brands are popping up with new rivals all over the place including Hyundai, Porsche, and BMW. The latter’s i4 is perhaps the most under-estimated of the bunch and now we get to see it go head to head against a Tesla Model 3 Performance.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla says it’s still working to finalize Gigafactory Berlin, Texas production timelines

Tesla has updated the production timelines for Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas, the company’s two new production facilities. Although Tesla remains close to initial production starting at each factory, the automaker did not give concrete dates of when production could start, as approval is ultimately in the hands of the respective jurisdictions the factories are located in.
