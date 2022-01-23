ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burkina Soldiers Mutiny Over Anti-jihadist Strategy

By Armel Baily
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Soldiers in Burkina Faso staged mutinies at several barracks to demand the sacking of the country's military top brass and allocation of more resources to a seven-year battle against Islamist insurgents. The authorities declared an overnight curfew from 8:00 pm (2000 GMT) "until further notice" and the education ministry...

