Remember Hyper Scape? You’ll probably need a moment to dredge up the memory. Ubisoft’s battle royale was unveiled back in July of 2020, and for a short while it seemed to have good momentum. A lot of content creators were playing the multiplayer shooter, and it looked as if Ubisoft had a new hit on its hands. But it didn’t take long before interest fell off, either due to lack of support or other reasons. Eventually, its creator stopped officially supporting it last year. Hyper Scape has lingered on, but it won’t for much longer — the game will shut down for good this April.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO