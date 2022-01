MOUNT ST. MARY'S (8-10, 4-4 NEC) at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (1-14, 2-6 NEC) Thursday, January 27, 2022 | 7:00 p.m. Stratis Arena at the Rothman Center | Hackensack, N.J. Mount St. Mary's stretched its win streak to three with a 65-50 win over Central Connecticut on Sunday. Mezie Offurum led the Mount with 14 points and eight rebounds. The Mount jumped out to a 13-3 lead and held a 27-16 advantage at the half. CCSU got no closer than eight points in the second half.

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO