ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

AMN Picks of the Week: Luke Stewart / Tomb of Druids / Franck Vigroux / Randal Collier-Ford / Hiemis / Heldentenor

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 5 days ago

Here is where I post, at a frequency of about once a week, a list of the...

avantmusicnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Randal Collier-Ford – The Architects (2015; Cryo Chamber)

A compelling factor present in the music of Randal Collier-Ford is how he manages to straddle the line between dark ambient / drone and processed electroacoustic sounds. Indeed, there is more than a nod toward acousmatic and musique concrete pioneers herein. While The Architects is one of his older releases, it is a prime example of how listenable this unconventional approach can be.
BEAUTY & FASHION
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Paul Dolden – The Golden Dolden Box Set; Part 2 (2022; Bandcamp)

In part 1 of this series, I mentioned that Paul Dolden splits his career into four distinct periods. The Golden Dolden Box set is laid out in reverse chronological order so it’s easy to see his evolution in terms of changing “artistic concerns” on the composer’s part. Additionally, his included essay “Artistic Practice: Changes in Musical Content” clearly maps out this timeline. If you want to start at the beginning, (his Modernist period), you will begin at the end and work your way backward.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Rudresh Mahanthappa’s Hero Trio – Animal Crossing (2022; Rudresh Mahanthappa’s Hero Trio); Scatter The Atoms That Remain – Emancipation Suite (2022; Mobility Music)

Today we have two high-energy creative jazz EPs. One focuses on interpreting known tunes from disparate sources, and the other is more of a free-for-all. Both releases will be out in February 2022. Rudresh Mahanthappa’s Hero Trio – Animal Crossing. Saxophonist Rudresh Mahanthappa has been playing with bassist...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amn#Druids#Tomb#Atotal
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Magda Mayas, Tony Buck, John Butcher – glints (2022; NI VU NI CONNU)

One of the more interesting aspects of this trio recording from experimentalists Magda Mayas on piano, John Butcher on sax, and Tony Buck on drums, is how Mayas blends her contributions to such an extent with those of Buck – and to a lesser degree Butcher. Mayas is known for her unique approach to prepared piano, where she plays not only the keys but the whole outside and inside of the instrument. Couple that with Buck’s inclusion of unusual percussion instruments (shakers, wood blocks, brushes) from which he draws forth scratches and squeaks as well as beats, and you have a recipe for sound collage. Butcher lends his voice in a number of ways, with looping themes and staccato bursts, also not adverse to adding a “metal on metal” component.
BEAUTY & FASHION
avantmusicnews.com

The Free Jazz Collective Reviews

Christos Yermenoglou –Birth (self released, 2021) ****½. Chris Schlarb & Chad Taylor – Time No Changes (Big Ego/Astral Spirits, 2021) ****. Devin Gray – Melt all the Guns / Cloud Sound Trio / Universal Dwellings. Tyler Mitchell ft Marshall Allen – Dancing Shadows (Mahakala, 2022) Daniel...
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Eric Nathan – Missing Words [New Focus Recordings FCR314]

Composer Eric Nathan’s Missing Words is a six-song cycle of purely instrumental music. This sounds like a paradox and in a sense it is; the cycle is made up of translations into music of invented German words, which provide the texts for each movement. The words aren’t spoken or sung—and thus they’re missing—but they’re there nevertheless, in Nathan’s musical interpretations of their meanings. The cycle, which is arranged for chamber ensembles ranging in size from two to eight pieces, consists of six parts subdivided into several relatively short movements, each of which is dedicated to a single word.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
avantmusicnews.com

Interview with Natasha Barrett

I’m delighted to present the latest installment in my occasional long-form conversation series The Dialogues. My guest this time is UK-born, Norway-based composer Natasha Barrett, whose music I’ve deeply admired for at least 20 years. Barrett is both a veteran and a pioneer of electronic music, utilising a convoluted mixture of real-world and synthetic sounds to compose highly elaborate, immersive soundworlds. That word “immersive” is no hyperbole: Barrett’s work in ambisonics is at the forefront of creating an all-enclosing listening experience demonstrating intricate control of the 3-dimensional placement of sound. Partly for this reason, Barrett’s work is not often heard in the UK – at least, not often exactly as the composer intends, due to its extensive multi-channel/-speaker demands. The most authentic way to hear her music is therefore to go to Norway and experience it in situ; while the easiest way is via the increasing number of releases devoted to or featuring her work in specially-adapted stereo and binaural versions.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Elder Druid Post Album Art and Details

Even if one might accuse Belfast unit Elder Druid of jumping the gun a bit in posting the album art and tracklisting of their new album before they’re finished recording it, mixing or mastering, it’s easy enough to understand why they might be excited-about-a-thing when you look at the Serpent Tusk Studio front cover for the impending release. Factor in as well that it was nearly a year ago that the follow-up to 2020’s Golgotha (review here) was first announced along with their signing to Interstellar Smoke Records, and alright, yeah, fair enough. There’s only so much sitting on hands one can reasonably be expected to do, especially when one is passionate about the work in question, which we already know Elder Druid are. Stick that in your marketing plan.
ROCK MUSIC
SheKnows

As General Hospital’s Joss Declares War on Esme, Maurice Benard Drops What Could Be a Game-Changing Teaser

Did one of the show’s biggest stars let slip a secret?. There’s no love lost between Spencer’s girlfriend and his pals, especially now that things are spiraling out of control at the cabin. What was supposed to be a long-awaited, fun-filled getaway for the General Hospital teens has instead turned into a whole lotta drama thanks to Esme and her tainted toddies.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs Captures a Classic Vibe in New ‘Jealousy’ Video

FKA Twigs embraces a classic throwback aesthetic in the new music video for “Jealousy,” a track featuring Rema off her recent mixtape, Caprisongs.  The video, directed by Aidan Zamiri, has a late-Eighties/early-Nineties feel, jumping between sequences of FKA Twigs performing the song and dancing alongside a small troupe, and black-and-white footage of Rema delivering his verse solo. The choreography in the clip was handled by Twigs’ regular collaborator, Kash Powell.  “Jealousy” is the latest Caprisongs track FKA Twigs has released a music video for, following “Meta Angel” and “Tears in the Club,” her collaboration with the Weeknd. Caprisongs was released Jan. 14...
CELEBRITIES
avantmusicnews.com

Big Ears Festival Preview Today @ Echoes

We have a preview of the Big Ears Festival 2022. The pandemic cancelled the festival in 2020 and 2021, but founder Ashley Capps is bringing it back in 2022. He tells us about some highlights of the line-up that includes Patti Smith, John Zorn and Meredith Monk. He also talks about the vagaries of producing a festival in an era of pandemic.
FESTIVAL
avantmusicnews.com

Coming to Seattle

Nonsequitur kicks off its new artist-curated series with a concert of improvisations by the curators themselves: Marina Albero, piano; Leanna Keith, taiko drums; Carlos Snaider, guitar/keyboards; Omar Willey, spoken text + new board member Heather Bentley, viola. We’ll also be streaming live via LoudSwell!. Noel Kennon: sounding (o) 02/05/22.
SEATTLE, WA
avantmusicnews.com

Coming Soon From Tzadik

This is the fifth CD of new music written expressly for the all-star guitar trio of Bill Frisell, Julian Lage and Gyan Riley. Here Zorn draws inspiration from the enigmatic tales of Argentine philosopher / writer Jorge Luis Borges. Like a collection of short stories, each composition is a miniature world in itself and touches on philosophy and mysticism as well as music. Blending folk, classical, jazz, bluegrass, world music and more, this is truly music of the 21st century—unclassifiable and unique. Filled with telepathic interplay and surprising composi- tional twists and turns, the music is achingly beautiful and intensely evocative. Another gorgeous creation from Downtown alchemist John Zorn and this incredible trio of musical masters!
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Rum Music For January Reviews

In this period of temporal flux, I got thinking about the nature of time as it pertains to The Zone. The release schedule for non-commercial music is always out of whack with industry best practice, but all the same, December/January is a difficult time to release. This means late October-early November is a bottleneck for new releases, as is March/April. Summer remains a bad time to release. January/February is a bad time for getting anyone to buy anything. Added to this, release dates themselves are becoming messy. For many fans I suspect they have all but ceased to exist (especially for those not in ‘The Music Industry’), now that vinyl pressing delays mean digital releases are up a full six months before LPs arrive, so what you see as new stock in a record shop (which I use often to find music that might not be on digital platforms) will have been streaming for months. Bandcamp too, is weighted towards discovery, with patchy functionality around drilling down into new releases.
MUSIC
Variety

Metal Edge Magazine Returns as Website, Archive of Classic Hard Rock Interviews

Metal Edge, the colorful rock magazine whose monthly cover was collaged with photos of Bon Jovi, KISS, Skid Row, White Zombie and Dokken throughout the mid-’80s and ‘90s, is back. Initially published by Sterling, it shut in 2009 due to the waning popularity of both print and the mostly hair metal genre Metal Edge focused on. Metal Edge is now owned by Project M, the company behind other music and culture outlets including Revolver, Brooklyn Vegan, Goldmine, Inked and the Hard Times. At present, Metal Edge will be online only, and they’re kicking off with an exclusive feature on bassist Nikki Sixx...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy