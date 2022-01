You know that period in the morning when you've most definitely woken up, but are not even close to getting out of bed?. Well, like any normal person, I often spend that time perusing the NBA's player tracking data. It's a fascinating place with tons of minutiae provided by sites such as Synergy and Second Spectrum, and it's a good source of inspiration for my next film review or article. Tracking data is far from perfect and it isn't a substitute for video. But if something stands out in the columns, it's often worth investigating.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO