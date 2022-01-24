Tri-State Area Police Departments Travel To Harlem In Tribute To Fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tributes continue pouring in for NYPD Officer Jason Rivera , who was killed in the line of duty , and Officer Wilbert Mora, who remains hospitalized in critical condition, following a shooting on Friday night in Harlem .

The 32nd Precinct, where they were stationed, has become a gathering place for the community.

On Sunday afternoon, members from dozens of Tri-State Area police departments are traveling to Harlem by motorcade to support the NYPD and honor their fallen officer, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported.

“These things are never easy. It’s just another reminder why we have to keep that close bond and support each other. It doesn’t get any worse than this,” Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Det. Kurt Twaddell said.

On Saturday, flags were ordered to fly at half staff and memorial bunting was hung at the precinct. Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said officers from other parts of the city are covering patrols to allow officers stationed there to attend vigils and grieve.

The community gathered for a candlelight vigil and fellow officers stood arm-in-arm Saturday night on 135th Street, where the shooting happened. Community members held signs of support for the NYPD.

“Violence won’t divide us. It will unite us,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

The group prayed for Rivera, 22, who died Friday, and Mora, 27, who is in critical condition. The candles were still burning Sunday morning.

Rivera joined the NYPD a little more than one year ago.

“He was a caring guy, caring guy. Always a gentleman helping with bags, looking for parking. He was always available to me, to all of us,” said Michelle Rodriguez, Rivera’s neighbor. “I’m in shock that this is all happening. I can’t believe it, I just feel so bad for his family.”

Rodriguez said Rivera was a newlywed who loved his job.

In a letter, Rivera wrote he wanted to join the NYPD to help “change the relationship between police and community.”

“He was very proud to be going to the academy, to be an officer, and look what happened. It’s devastating,” Rodriguez said.

“He was just a very sweet kid, a very sweet kid, and very kind,” said Berlin Paulino, who also lived next to Rivera.

Paulino remembered the day Rivera graduated from the academy.

“He just looked so happy, honestly. That’s all I could say. He was just so happy,” Paulino said. “He was so proud and it’s just so heartbreaking, honestly.”

Answer The Call Foundation has donated $25,000 to Officer Rivera’s spouse. The organization founded by family members of fallen police officers and firefighters hopes to raise more money for his family.

CBS2’s Leah Mishkin contributed to this report.