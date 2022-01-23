ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL fans dub anti-vax Aaron Rodgers as 'Throw Rogan' after Packers crash out of playoffs

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

The Green Bay Packers were stunned on Saturday evening when they lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in their NFC divisional playoff clash and crashed out of the competition.

The Packers defeat at their home stadium, Lambeau Field in Wisconsin was notable for numerous reasons one being the heavy snow that fell during the match and secondly that the Packers were considered the favourites to lift the Super Bowl trophy on 13th February.

However, the biggest talking point surrounded the Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who is notoriously outspoken on the Covid-19 vaccine, who has previously stated that he is not vaccinated and has even taken ivermectin after consulting Joe Rogan after contracting the virus last year.

Rodgers, who is considered to be one of the best players in the league was not at his best on Saturday night.

Speaking after the match, he said: "It's fresh right now. A little shocking for sure.

"I was hoping to have a nice weekend for the NFC Championship, to enjoy the lead-up and then start contemplating some things, so I haven't even let the moment really sink in yet."

However, given his widely unpopular statements about the Covid vaccines, there wasn't much sympathy extended to Rodgers after the loss.










Some even dubbed him 'Throw Rogan', 'QAron' and 'Karon Rodgers.'





Rodgers was heavily scrutinised for comments that he made on The Pat McAfee Show in October where he said: "“I am somebody who’s a critical thinker. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body. The great MLK said, ‘You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.’”

