The United States is preparing for Russia's possible invasion of Ukraine. More than 100,000 Russian troops have taken positions to the south, east and north of Ukraine's capital. For the record, Russia denies any plans to invade, but President Vladimir Putin has been making demands of the West. Now the U.S. State Department is reducing staff levels at the embassy in Ukraine's capital. The U.S. is also sending lethal aid to Ukrainian military forces. Ukraine is not a formal U.S. ally, but several neighboring nations are part of the U.S.-led NATO alliance. And NPR has confirmed that President Biden is considering sending additional U.S. troops to those countries.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO