ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Sen. Chris Coons says he's 'gravely concerned' Russia will invade Ukraine

By Adisa Hargett-Robinson
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQF7G_0dtTzQhD00

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., on Sunday defended the Biden administration's response to the standoff between Russia and Ukraine but said he's "gravely concerned" that President Vladimir Putin will order Russian troops to invade its neighbor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHHW6_0dtTzQhD00
POOL/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Sen. Chris Coons speaks during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations to examine US-Russia policy at the Capitol, Dec. 7, 2021.

"The most important thing President Biden has been doing is to deter Putin from invading Ukraine. He has pulled together our NATO allies," Coons said on ABC's "This Week." "I think our work in the Senate, and Biden's work to strengthen deterrence is hopefully what is going to succeed. But I am gravely concerned that Putin will show aggression again in Europe and cross the boundary into Ukraine in the coming days or weeks."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva last week as U.S.-Russia tensions continue to rise over the standoff with Ukraine. While diplomatic talks continue, Biden did concede Wednesday that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will advance troops into Ukraine but says Putin "does not want any full-blown war."

MORE: Biden, Putin might meet to resolve standoff over Ukraine, Blinken says

Blinken has warned of "massive consequences" if Putin invades Ukraine, but the administration has so far continued to engage in diplomatic talks with its NATO allies and the Russian government.

"This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz pressed Coons, who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee, about his support for a bill that would impose "crippling sanctions" on Russia, but only if Putin chooses to invade Ukraine.

"Why not impose sanctions now?" she asked.

Coons, a close ally of President Joe Biden, said passing a bipartisan bill would "show resolve and determination," but only "some sanctions" should come now.

"The very strongest sanctions, the sort of sanctions we used to bring Iran to the table, is something we should hold out as a deterrent to prevent Putin from taking the last step of invading Ukraine," he said.

MORE: Bipartisan senators turn to reforming Electoral Count Act now that voting rights standoff over

Asked about reports that British intelligence believes Russia plans to install a pro-Moscow government in Ukraine, Coons said it's important that the United States and its allies continue to "call out" Russia's plans.

"One of the things that we are doing to show resolve and bipartisan determination is engagement with Zelensky to support him," Coons said, noting members of Congress have engaged virtually and in person with the Ukrainian president.

"I think it's important... that the United Kingdom and the United States that our intelligence communities call out in advance things that we are learning Russia is planning to make it clear to the rest of Europe just how aggressive and just how creative Putin intends to be in both overt and covert means in trying to overthrow Ukraine’s government, its independence and to violate its sovereignty," he added.

After a failed vote in Congress last week to pass voting rights legislation amid a wave of restrictive voting laws being passed throughout the country, Raddatz also asked Coons about the fate of voting rights.

Coons emphasized the importance of Congress passing national legislation and defended Democrats' recent efforts to pass a bill, saying, "We're going to keep trying, keep working at it."

MORE: Senate fails to change filibuster rule for passage of voting rights legislation

"This was an important fight to show that sharp contrast between Democrats and Republicans this last week on the floor of the Senate," he said.

The voting rights legislation was supported by all 50 Democrats in the Senate but ultimately failed to pass as Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., opposed removing the filibuster to pave a path for passage with a simple majority.

Expanding voting access and making it overall easier to participate in elections has become a central issue for Democrats, who've accused Republican lawmakers are trying to suppress votes.

Raddatz pressed Coons on this, asking, "But ... have you really seen evidence of suppression?"

"Absolutely," the senator responded. "We've seen abundant evidence that there are laws being passed that roll back things like ballot drop boxes, drive-through voting, 24-hour early voting, restricting access to the ballot box who particularly in an ongoing pandemic are medically vulnerable."

"We made significant progress to make it easier to vote in the pandemic in 2020. Why would we be rolling that back in a dozen states when the pandemic isn't over? Why would we be erecting new barriers for people to be able to vote? We've seen cleverly crafted laws that will do things like automatically remove people from the voting rolls or make it harder for them to apply for mail-in ballots that I believe are designed to suppress the vote," he added.

Since the 2020 election, 19 states have enacted over 30 laws making it more difficult to vote according to the Brennan Center for Justice. President Joe Biden expressed "disappointment" after the legislation failed on Wednesday and said he will use "every tool at our disposal to stand up for democracy."

But Raddatz pressed Coons on a comment Biden made during his hourslong press conference last week when he discussed efforts to "alter the outcome" of the next election.

"Democrats have been united against former President Trump's efforts to cast doubt on the last election. But in his press conference, President Biden cast some doubt of his own about the next one," she said, noting that the president later tried to walk back the comment.

"Well, Martha, what you're hearing there is President Biden's passionate commitment to making sure that we are pushing back on voter suppression and that we secure access to the ballot for as many Americans as is possible. That's something I’m also passionately committed to and we need to make it clear to the American people what's at stake here and why we're fighting so hard to secure the right to vote," Coons said.

Comments / 1

Related
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Raddatz
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
CNBC

Russia invading Ukraine would be 'insane,' says former Swedish prime minister

It would be "insane" for Russia to invade Ukraine, but that scenario is "not impossible," said Carl Bildt, a former prime minister of Sweden. Tensions and fears of an escalation between Russia and Ukraine have been growing in recent months as Moscow increased its military presence at the border of the two countries.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Iran#Russian#Getty Images Photo#Nato#Senate#Chriscoons#State
KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Gillibrand says U.S. military response may be necessary if Russia invades Ukraine

Sen. Kirsten Gilliband, D-New York, said today some sort of U.S. military response may be necessary if Russia invades Ukraine. “We do not want to start a world war and we do not want to get involved in another ground war,” Gillibrand said. “But if (Russia President Vladimir) Putin does start a military incursion then President Biden will have to respond in some kind.”
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Russia
BBC

Ukraine: US could sanction Putin personally if Russia invades, Biden says

US President Joe Biden says he would consider personal sanctions on Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine. Mr Biden said there would be "enormous consequences" for the world if Russia made a move on the nation, which sits on its south-western border. His comments came as other Western leaders repeated...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden vows that US troops will not move into Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise

President Joe Biden assured reporters that US troops would not be going into Ukraine even as 8,500 American troops are placed on heightened alert. “There is not going to be any American forces moving to Ukraine,” Mr Biden told reporters at a store in Washington. Mr Biden made the remarks despite the fact that on Monday, the Pentagon announced that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin placed 8,500 troops on “heightened preparedness”. The president said that the forces were on high alert and are a part of a Nato operation.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the announcement was made...
MILITARY
Fox News

Sen. Portman warns Russia invading Ukraine would be a 'terrible mistake,' reaffirms US support of Ukraine

Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss rising tension between Russia and Ukraine, warning it would be a "terrible mistake" if Putin invaded the country as the Kremlin amasses troops on the border. Portman told co-hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer the United States stands with Ukraine "unequivocally" as a potential Russian-led invasion looms.
FOREIGN POLICY
newsitem.com

Biden says Putin will pay 'dear price' if he invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said he believes Vladimir Putin doesn’t want full blown war in Ukraine and would pay a “dear price” if he moves forward with a military incursion. Biden, speaking at a news conference to mark his one-year anniversary in office, also...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

524K+
Followers
130K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy