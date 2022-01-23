Song to Get You Through the Week: Savoir Faire shows some bite on 'Sweet'

After two year of madness and sadness, New Zealand’s Drax Project has dropped the next big party anthem, one that will make you go ‘Crazy’ out on the dance floor. The new version of “the Roarin’ 20s” got off on the wrong foot, to say the least. Murder hornets. Pandemic lockdowns. The death of Betty White. It definitely feels like we’re in the darkest timeline, but Drax Project would rather make you feel like grooving, like cutting loose and getting wild. Maybe, go a little….crazy? With “Crazy,” the group — Shaan Singh (lead vocals, sax, keys), Matt Beachen (drums), Sam Thomson (bass, keys, vocals) and Ben O’Leary (Guitar, keys, vocals) – delivers audio serotonin with a neon-powered dance-pop banger, infused with R&B and soul that should put the pep back into your step.
