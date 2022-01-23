Song to Get You Through the Week: Savoir Faire shows some bite on 'Sweet'

The power of music comes in many different forms, but when it’s emotive it can be the most personal. It can make the listener feel less alone, or like someone is speaking for them. With the musical project Stems, Worcester’s Penelope Alizarin Conley aims for this connection while being backed with distorted amplification and personal lyrics. Her latest album, "From My Ever Bleeding Heart," which came out on Jan. 2, reflects this approach with sonic brilliance. It’s also one of the best records to come out of the city so far into the infancy of 2022.

