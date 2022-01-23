ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Song to Get You Through the Week: Savoir Faire shows some bite on 'Sweet'

Cover picture for the article“Sweet” is an ironic title for the new song from the Boston jazz-infused project, Savoir Faire. Certainly, project mastermind Sarah Fard's vocals have a honey-tinged whiskey feel to them, a sweetness tempered by a sharp bite, and this song makes good use of her tone. In a lot...

