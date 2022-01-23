ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Welsh ports hit with 30% reduction in traffic ‘due to Brexit’

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNNtV_0dtTym8600

Two major ports in Wales saw trade plummet by 30 per cent in 2021 as a result of post- Brexit changes in the way freight is moved, a ferry operator has said.

Stena Line UK , who runs the Holyhead and Fishguard ports, said it had been hit “quite hard” by the UK’s new customs controls that were implemented at the start of this month.

Speaking to the BBC Politics Wales programme, Stena UK boss, Ian Davies, said: “In January, we saw a big drop off ranging from 50-60 per cent of our freight volumes.

“As people really kind of got used to the new regimes and the new documentation that was required, I would say it caught quite a few, not so much in the haulage industry but their customers, unaware.

“But then things gradually improved, but we seem to have plateaued; currently, we’re probably in the region of 30 per cent down on our 2019 volume.”

He later added: “I think now we’re probably in a position to say yes, this is really the effect post-Brexit of where we are and slight changes in the way that people are moving freight.

“If we look at the Irish Sea in its entirety, the freight volumes are roughly the same.

“What has been adversely affected is really the Welsh ports and the Welsh routes so far.”

Looking optimistically into the future of UK-EU trade, Mr Davies said he thought “things will improve”.

The leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Jane Dodds, slammed the UK government for doing “half a job” of the Brexit trade negotiations.

“Whether it’s the unacceptable levels of new red tape for our hauliers and small businesses, the lack of an adequate veterinary agreement for our farmers, or the impact of lost development funds on our most deprived regions, the Conservatives are failing to even attempt to address the problems they have caused on multiple fronts,” she said.

It comes after extensive tailbacks stacked up on the main road into the Port of Dover this week.

Eastbound congestion on the A20 yesterday saw restrictions placed to manage the traffic, including a 40mph speed limit and control on lorry drivers to use the left lane only.

One haulier told The Independent lorries being subjected to checks of 15 to 20 minutes in order to pass the new Goods Vehicle Movement Service (GVMS) system.

“It’s entirely Brexit – you can’t blame it on anything else but Brexit,” said the driver.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

DUP minister will act to halt Brexit port checks, First Minister says

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots claims he does not have the legal cover to continue the checks without the wider approval of the Stormont Executive. A DUP Stormont minister will act unilaterally to halt Brexit checks at Northern Ireland ports, Stormont’s First Minister has said. Paul Givan said his party...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit: Shoppers face less choice and higher prices as food suppliers ditch UK over new red tape

UK shoppers will see less choice of food and steep price increases as EU suppliers shun the UK over a latest round of Brexit red tape, retailers and hauliers have warned.Specialist food shops in particular are being hit hard by bureaucracy introduced on 1 January with some fearing that their businesses will no longer be viable when physical checks on food imports are introduced in July.One haulier likened Brexit to "death by a thousand cuts" as EU companies increasingly shun the UK with each new round of paperwork, administration and delays.In London's Borough Market, traders selling produce from around the...
RETAIL
The Independent

Labour demands action at Holyrood and Westminster on surging cost of living

Labour leaders have demanded both of Scotland’s governments step in to help people make ends meet ahead of an expected surge in energy prices.The party’s UK leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish chief Anas Sarwar are calling on the SNP in Holyrood and the Conservatives in Westminster to use powers available to them to help ease the burden as high inflation chips away at people’s wages and sees prices climb.Sir Keir, speaking ahead of a visit to Glasgow on Friday, said he wants to see VAT on energy bills scrapped and “targeted action to save most households around £200 a...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Dodds
The Independent

England moves to plan A and lifts all Covid restrictions

England has today returned to its plan A Covid measures, with rules on mandatory face coverings now lifted.Plan B measures were initially introduced on 8 December 2021 to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. These meant people were required by law to wear face coverings indoors in public venues, apart from hospitality, recommended to work from home where possible and required Covid passes to access large events and nightclubs. These measures have been removed.Despite the decision to lift restrictions, however, health secretary Sajid Javid warned: “As we learn to live with Covid we need to be clear eyed that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-19 infection levels fall in much of UK but remain high

Covid-19 infections have continued to fall in most parts of the UK, though levels are still higher than before Christmas, new figures suggest.England Scotland and Wales all saw a drop last week in the number of people in private households estimated to have Covid-19, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).Northern Ireland is estimated to have seen a small decrease in infections, though the ONS described the trend here as “uncertain”.The latest figures suggest the virus is no longer as prevalent as at the start of the year, when all four nations saw a record level of infections.Today’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Northern Ireland farmers left in no man’s land by protocol trade rules, MPs told

Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol has left local farmers in a “no man’s land” amid concerns they will be unable to benefit from new international trade deals, MPs have been told.Victor Chestnutt, president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, said the unique regulatory position Northern Ireland has found itself in could frustrate the efforts of producers to export overseas.Mr Chestnutt was one of several witnesses giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on free trade deals the UK has recently struck with Australia and New Zealand While expressing concern that the deal has seen the “door flung open” for Australian and...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news - live: England moves to plan A and lifts all restrictions as UK records 100,000 new cases

England has today moved to plan A measures as Covid-19 infections continue to fall across most parts of the UK. Plan b measures meant people were required by law to wear face coverings indoors in public venues, apart from hospitality, recommended to work from home where possible and required Covid passes to access certain events. These have now been removed.Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said: “It’s not the end of the road and we shouldn’t see this as the finish line.“The best step that we can all take is to get vaccinated. It was the jabs that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Uk#Post Brexit#Stena Line#Bbc#Stena Uk#Welsh#Eu#Democrats#Conservatives#Tailbacks#A20
The Independent

Kate Forbes: Economy’s return to pre-Covid levels of GDP is ‘fantastics news’

Scotland’s GDP has returned to pre-pandemic levels, after figures showed the economy grew by 0.8% in November.New data from the Scottish Government revealed GDP was now 0.6% above the level it was at in February 2020, before coronavirus hit.Economy Secretary, Kate Forbes, said this return to pre-Covid levels was “fantastic news” but, with some restrictions still in place, she also stressed the ongoing economic recovery “remains fragile”.As it stands, economic growth in Scotland is slightly behind that in the UK as a whole, with the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showing an increase of 0.9% in November, leaving UK GDP 0.7%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Brexit to blame’: Huge lorry queues at Dover as port bosses call for talks on EU checks

Huge lorry queues building up at the Port of Dover have been blamed “entirely” on extra controls which have come into force from Brexit.It comes as port chiefs urged the UK government to hold talks with the EU on ways to ease further checks set to come in later in 2022 which could cause “disastrous” disruption to trade.One courier told The Independent he had been caught up in queues of up to 15km (9 miles) since full customs controls came into force at the beginning of January.The British haulier said it was taking 15 to 20 minutes for each...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Brexit Ends UK 'Landbridge' for Irish/EU Trade, Port Boss Says

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The UK landbridge that offered traders the fastest route between Ireland and the European continent before Brexit will not re-emerge as a preferred option for moving goods, the head of Dublin Port was quoted as saying on Friday. The introduction of checks on some goods since neighbouring...
ECONOMY
gcaptain.com

Port of Antwerp Sees A Rise In Container Ship Traffic In January

By Kevin Varley (Bloomberg)–Port congestion was rising in Western Europe early Friday as the combined anchorage areas for Antwerp-Zeebrugge saw the highest container vessel count in about nine months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. There were at least 50 container carriers in Belgian waters, with most either loading...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
theloadstar.com

UK road freight rates hit three-year high amid challenges of Brexit and Covid

UK road freight rates have hit their highest level in three years, according to the latest data from haulage booking platform and analytics firm Transport Exchange Group (TEG). The December reading of the TEG road transport price index showed haulage rates reached nearly 140, compared with a base of 100...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

More than a third of Brits unable to heat homes to ‘comfortable warmth’

More than a third of Britons are unable to afford to heat their homes enough to be comfortably warm, a new survey suggests.It comes as energy bills are forecast to shoot up by 50 per cent within months should the government fail to intervene.A number of charities have warned that, without additional support, millions of low-income households are at risk of being forced to ration or turn off their heating to avoid falling into serious debt. The new energy price cap will be announced on 7 February, with average bills predicted to soar by some £700 to £2,000.The threat the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Flying car firm plans London to Paris route after achieving airworthiness

A flying car company has said it plans to begin journeys between London and Paris “in the near future” after receiving a Certificate of Airworthiness from a European transport authority.Klein Vision’s AirCar is capable of transforming from a car to a plane in two minutes and 15 seconds, and can hit speeds of over 100mph (160kph) once airborne, meaning the 340km trip between the two cities would take just over two hours.Founded by Stefan Klein, the Slovakian startup has completed more than 70 hours of test flights that meet European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards, including a 35-minute flight beween...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

UK government holds breath as it awaits 'partygate' report

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is bracing for the conclusions of an investigation into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties, a document that could help him end weeks of scandal and discontent, or bring his time in office to an abrupt close.Senior civil servant Sue Gray could turn in her report to the government as soon as Wednesday. Johnson’s office has promised to publish its findings, and the prime minister will address Parliament about it soon after.Gray’s office wouldn't comment on timing, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the Conservative government hadn't yet received the report Wednesday morning.She said she couldn't guarantee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Food firms warn of product shortages if CO2 deal not agreed

Food and drink firms have raised fears over shortages as a deal that secured vital carbon dioxide (CO2) supplies is about to end without an extension. CO2 is used for keeping packaged food fresh, to stun pigs and chickens before slaughter and in fizzy drinks. A supply chain crisis was...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Sweet safety: Council to trial sugar cane bollards

A UK local authority is introducing bollards made from sugar cane as part of its sustainability pledge.Hampshire County Council is trialling the plant-based bollards to save cash and reduce carbon costs.The ‘non-crete’ bollards are low carbon because they are not made of concrete and they do not have the associated carbon costs in terms of manufacturing. A key constituent of concrete is cement, and the cement industry is responsible for around 7-8 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions.The council says the new polymer-based bollards are resilient, and if struck they do not splinter and should not disrupt the foundation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sturgeon’s reference to higher Covid rates in England was accurate – watchdog

Nicola Sturgeon was correct when she said England’s coronavirus infection rate was more than 20% higher than in Scotland the statistics watchdog has confirmed.The First Minister was accused of having “seriously twisted” the Covid figures by the Scottish Liberal Democrats who reported her to the UK Statistics Authority.Office of National Statistics figures cited by Ms Sturgeon showed 5.47% of people in England are infected compared to 4.49% in Scotland – a difference of 0.98 percentage points or 21.8%.The watchdog’s chairman, Sir David Norgrove has now responded to confirm that the figures stated by Ms Sturgeon were accurate and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
gamingintelligence.com

Gauselmann pulls out of ICE due to Brexit, Easter and Omicron

Merkur Gaming has pulled out of Clarion Gaming’s flagship conference ICE 2022 with all of parent company Gauselmann’s subsidiaries expected to follow, including the likes of Blueprint Gaming and GeWeTe. Despite previous demands to move ICE to mainland Europe, a Merkur spokesperson said the company had no axe...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

461K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy