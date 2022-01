Dying Light 2 is finally poised to launch in just a few short weeks, but not everyone will be able to gain access to the title on day one as it was previously thought. As of today, the game's developer and publisher Techland has announced that the Nintendo Switch version of Dying Light 2 has now been delayed. While delays have become common in the video game industry over the past year or two, the unfortunate part about this one for Nintendo Switch owners is that a new release date has yet to come about.

