Jacksonville, FL

Florida Missing Child Alert Canceled For 10 And 11-Year-Old Boys, Found Safe

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
The Florida missing child alert for Braylon Summerlin and J’Quan Grant has been canceled, the boys were found safe.

Earlier a Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was issued for Braylon Summerlin, a black male, 10 years old, 5 feet tall, 90 pounds, black hair and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants, and J’Quan Grant, a black male, 11 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a teal-colored jacket, black jeans, and red shoes.

The children were last seen in the area of the 1700 block of Detroit Street in Jacksonville, Florida.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

#Braylon Summerlin
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

