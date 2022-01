Longtime Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens cuts to the chase when discussing Randy Rhoads' seismic influence on '80s rock guitar: "It was him and Eddie [Van Halen]." Stevens first became aware of Rhoads in the late '70s, when the diminutive six-stringer was playing in a little-known rock band called Quiet Riot, who had records out in Japan but were still several years away from stateside stardom. Rhoads fused Van Halen's speed-of-light shredding with his classical influences to further popularize neoclassical guitar playing, a style pioneered by Deep Purple's Ritchie Blackmore and poached by countless guitar players in the '80s.

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO