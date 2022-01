The Washington Post has named Matea Gold as national editor and Philip Rucker as deputy national editor, with plans to expand the department in a drive toward more visual storytelling. Gold succeeds Steven Ginsberg, who was named one of the Post’s managing editors last month. Gold had served as acting national editor since then. Rucker, co-author of the recent I Alone Can Fix It with Carol Leonnig and an analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, is moving to a management role. “We’re really going to double down on our ability to assess the state of democracy at this time and the stresses that...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO