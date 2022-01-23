Arrests, ejections during 49ers vs. Packers NFC Division game

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams could be in a familiar annoying situation come Sunday when they play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game. To recall, back in Week 18, the Rams also hosted the 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Unfortunately for the home team, it turned out to be like a road game because of the number of San Francisco fans who traveled to watch and cheer for their Niners.
Aaron Rodgers‘ season ended on Saturday in shocking fashion, as the Green Bay Packers lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, sending Rodgers into an offseason full of mystery much earlier than expected. Now, as Rodgers could be on his way...
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari barely played in the 2021 NFL season. He only appeared in one game and for just 27 snaps in Week 18, but was not able to see any action in the playoffs as he was still clearly not yet 100 percent recovered from a torn ACL he sustained in 2021.
Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers is the talk of the town after another disappointing playoffs exit: has he played his last game at Lambeu Field? Will he retire? Or will he ask to be traded to another team?. The 38-year-old QB did say that he won’t...
The Professional Football Writers of America have announced their MVP for the 2021 NFL season. For the second season in a row, the title is being awarded to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In his 17th NFL season, Rodgers continued to show why he’s considered one of the league’s...
Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers organization is a massive question mark heading into the 2022 season. Earlier this week, the superstar quarterback indicated that he would make his decision before free agency out of respect for the Packers organization. But it’s still widely unclear what that decision will be.
On Thursday afternoon, the NFL world learned some interesting news – New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has a head coaching interview coming up. According to multiple reports, McDaniels will interview with the Las Vegas Raiders for their head coaching vacancy. He and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh were seen as the two frontrunners for the job.
On Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. Where? Well, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos.
Comments / 0