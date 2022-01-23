The Fight Is Fixed In Your Favor | RSMS

Chris is one of the regulars at the Stardome for my #ComedyKaraokeNight, and here are his top 5 moments of the year!! If you can’t make it to the Stardome, get your tickets to watch live on Looped here: https://www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram:...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO