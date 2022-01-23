Coming Soon From Tzadik

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the fifth CD of new music written expressly for the all-star guitar trio of Bill Frisell, Julian Lage and Gyan Riley. Here Zorn draws inspiration from the enigmatic tales of Argentine philosopher / writer Jorge Luis Borges. Like a collection of short stories, each composition is a miniature world...

Newsbits: Ugly Beauty / Smith, Kaiser & Varty / MWWB / OGJB / Mitchell and Allen

The London Jazz News reviews Phil Freeman’s Ugly Beauty. The latest from Wadada Leo Smith, Henry Kaiser, and Alex Varty is reviewed. MWWB, the ever-evolving space-rock, progressive, shoegaze, John Carpenter inspired doom band from Wales, previously known as Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard, are set to return with their new album ’The Harvest’ on 25th March via New Heavy Sounds.
MUSIC
The Free Jazz Collective Reviews

Christos Yermenoglou –Birth (self released, 2021) ****½. Chris Schlarb & Chad Taylor – Time No Changes (Big Ego/Astral Spirits, 2021) ****. Devin Gray – Melt all the Guns / Cloud Sound Trio / Universal Dwellings. Tyler Mitchell ft Marshall Allen – Dancing Shadows (Mahakala, 2022) Daniel...
MUSIC
Upcoming Arts for Art Streams

To continue serving our community of artists and audience members during Covid, Arts for Art is filming and releasing new performances on Tuesdays and Thursdays from January through March. These performances by great musicians will keep the musical fires burning. A pay-what-you-can donation helps make the music present during this uncertain time wherein AFA continues to honor the legacy of music without boundaries, highlighting the present creators, and mentoring the next generation. The genius of these upcoming artists speaks for themselves.
VISUAL ART
Coming to Roulette

ANGELICA SANCHEZ TRIO WITH MICHAEL FORMANEK AND BILLY HART. Pianist Sanchez, bassist Formanek, and drummer Hart perform new work and the music of Mary Lou Williams, Duke Ellington and Cecil Taylor. CLEEK SCHREY AND WESTON OLENCKI: ORGANS. THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2022. 8:00 PM. Resident artist Schrey and Weston Olencki present...
MUSIC
Coming to Seattle

Nonsequitur kicks off its new artist-curated series with a concert of improvisations by the curators themselves: Marina Albero, piano; Leanna Keith, taiko drums; Carlos Snaider, guitar/keyboards; Omar Willey, spoken text + new board member Heather Bentley, viola. We’ll also be streaming live via LoudSwell!. Noel Kennon: sounding (o) 02/05/22.
SEATTLE, WA
A new Suicide compilation is coming soon

Suicide, the proto-punk electronic duo of vocalist Alan Vega and instrumentalist Martin Rev, will be the subject of a new career-spanning compilation. Surrender: A Collection comes out March 25th and includes newly remastered songs from the band’s self-titled debut album, on through its final studio LP, American Supreme from 2002.
ROCK MUSIC
New Releases From Relative Pitch Records

Ullén/Bergman/Lund is a piano trio based in Stockholm that plays free jazz that channels the American free jazz tradition as well as contemporary classical music. Combining raw power with an exquisite attention to detail, the three musicians make every moment sparkle with possibilities. In this aural space, every movement matters.
ROCK MUSIC
AMN Reviews: Magda Mayas, Tony Buck, John Butcher – glints (2022; NI VU NI CONNU)

One of the more interesting aspects of this trio recording from experimentalists Magda Mayas on piano, John Butcher on sax, and Tony Buck on drums, is how Mayas blends her contributions to such an extent with those of Buck – and to a lesser degree Butcher. Mayas is known for her unique approach to prepared piano, where she plays not only the keys but the whole outside and inside of the instrument. Couple that with Buck’s inclusion of unusual percussion instruments (shakers, wood blocks, brushes) from which he draws forth scratches and squeaks as well as beats, and you have a recipe for sound collage. Butcher lends his voice in a number of ways, with looping themes and staccato bursts, also not adverse to adding a “metal on metal” component.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Coming to San Francisco

Sat 1/29 7:30 PM Center for New Music [55 Taylor St SF]. E4TT continues its popular series of music by women composers with “Below the Surface: Music by Women Composers.” The highlight of the program will be the World Premiere of a COVID-delayed commissioned song cycle, “Below the Surface,” by Canadian-born, Scotland-based Call for Scores composer, Emily Doolittle (b. 1972) for soprano and piano.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AMN Reviews: Rudresh Mahanthappa’s Hero Trio – Animal Crossing (2022; Rudresh Mahanthappa’s Hero Trio); Scatter The Atoms That Remain – Emancipation Suite (2022; Mobility Music)

Today we have two high-energy creative jazz EPs. One focuses on interpreting known tunes from disparate sources, and the other is more of a free-for-all. Both releases will be out in February 2022. Rudresh Mahanthappa’s Hero Trio – Animal Crossing. Saxophonist Rudresh Mahanthappa has been playing with bassist...
MUSIC
Interview with Natasha Barrett

I’m delighted to present the latest installment in my occasional long-form conversation series The Dialogues. My guest this time is UK-born, Norway-based composer Natasha Barrett, whose music I’ve deeply admired for at least 20 years. Barrett is both a veteran and a pioneer of electronic music, utilising a convoluted mixture of real-world and synthetic sounds to compose highly elaborate, immersive soundworlds. That word “immersive” is no hyperbole: Barrett’s work in ambisonics is at the forefront of creating an all-enclosing listening experience demonstrating intricate control of the 3-dimensional placement of sound. Partly for this reason, Barrett’s work is not often heard in the UK – at least, not often exactly as the composer intends, due to its extensive multi-channel/-speaker demands. The most authentic way to hear her music is therefore to go to Norway and experience it in situ; while the easiest way is via the increasing number of releases devoted to or featuring her work in specially-adapted stereo and binaural versions.
MUSIC
