Feuz heads to Beijing on back of Kitzbuehel triumph

By Reuters
 4 days ago
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Beat Feuz heads to the Beijing Olympics in top form after winning the prestigious men's downhill at Kitzbuehel on Sunday with a time of 1:56.68.

Twice Olympic medallist Feuz led a Swiss one-two on the podium with overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt in second place, 0.21 seconds behind Feuz.

Switzerland last won Olympic gold in downhill through Didier Defago in Vancouver in 2010.

Traditional downhill powerhouse Austria, who failed to make the podium in Friday's first downhill at the country's marquee event, collected the consolation of a third-place finish through Daniel Hemetsberger.

Feuz won both downhills at Kitzbuehel last year but has been without a victory this season and his triumph will make him one of the favourites for Beijing, along with Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde who won Friday's opening downhill.

The 34-year-old Feuz, defending World Cup downhill champion, was rewarded for taking a tight attacking line on the famous Streif course.

Odermatt, who emerged initially as a giant slalom skier, showed his relaxed, natural style again as he continues to impress in downhill.

The 24-year-old has yet to win in downhill but this was his third second-place finish on this season's tour, although he was close to missing a gate as he entered the traverse.

Feuz said he enjoyed racing with his younger compatriot.

"We simply compliment each other well," he said, "Marco and I are good for each other. He's young and doesn't have as many thoughts on his mind as I do. But when we discuss skiing, we're on the same wavelength," he said.

There was disappointment for Italian veteran Dominik Paris, one of the leading contenders for Beijing gold, who finished seventh to follow his 27th place finish on Friday.

The Winter Games begin in China with the men's downhill at Yanqing on Feb. 6.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond

