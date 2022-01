Scotland is known for its awe-inspiring highlands, countless lochs, a wee bit of haggis as well as a multitude of charming castles. Over 1,000 castles in Scotland, from the minuscule to the magnificent, are dotted across the country. From Edinburgh and Glasgow to the Inner and Outer Hebrides, it seems obligatory for Scottish castles to look like something out of a fairytale. Whether they are perched on a cliff’s edge like Culzean Castle or picturesquely placed on the edge of a loch like Eilean Donan, each Scottish castle seems to ooze mystique and history.

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO