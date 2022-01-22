ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

'Defeat the Mandates' anti-vaccination march planned Sunday on DC's National Mall

By Don Parker
news4sanantonio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC (7News) — An anti-vaccination march called “Defeat the Mandates” is planned for Sunday, January 23 on the National Mall in Washington. The march is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Washington Monument and move to the Lincoln Memorial to hear speakers. Watch...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Proud Boys return to D.C. — this time for massive anti-vaccine rally

For a second cold January day in as many years, thousands of demonstrators, including throngs of far-right Proud Boys, descended upon Washington, D.C. This time, the right-wing marchers came to protest vaccine mandates, even as America struggles to ward off the third wave of COVID-19. While the omicron variant continues...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WUSA

Anti-vaccine mandate rally-goers say they booked hotels outside of DC

WASHINGTON — Sunday's rally against vaccine mandates resulted in thousands of people gathering on the National Mall. Ahead of the rally, many attendees told WUSA9 they would not patronize D.C. businesses that do not want them. The protest, called "Defeat The Mandates: An American Homecoming," took place next to...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Restaurants enforce DC's proof of vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — On the first day of D.C.'s new proof of vaccination mandate, restaurant staff had to learn to adjust to the changing rules, and turn away their first patrons who either forgot their cards or were not vaccinated. While you must provide proof of vaccination for indoor dining,...
RESTAURANTS
WTOP

Activists plan march in DC against COVID vaccinations, restrictions

As COVID cases surge in the area, activists plan a protest in Washington, D.C., against vaccine mandates and other COVID-related restrictions. Organizers with Defeat the Mandates say they’re planning a peaceful march on the National Mall on Sunday, Jan. 23. Among many COVID-19 restrictions, the gathering plans to protest any mandatory vaccinations for adults or children, vaccine passports, as well as any form of public health lockdown.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert F. Kennedy
Person
Bret Weinstein
AFP

Thousands march in Washington against Covid vaccine mandates

Waving signs denouncing President Joe Biden and calling for "freedom," several thousand people demonstrated in Washington Sunday against what some described as the "tyranny" of Covid-19 vaccine mandates in the United States. Like other Covid restrictions aimed at reining in a disease that has infected more than 70 million people in the United States, killed more than 865,000 and brought much of daily life around the globe to a stuttering halt for two years and counting, vaccine mandates have become a deeply polarizing political issue.
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

At DC Rally, Anti-Vaxxers Claim the Legacy of Slavery and the Holocaust (Again and Again and Again)

The first person I met at Defeat the Mandates—a rally held in Washington, D.C. this past weekend in opposition, organizers and attendees unconvincingly claimed, not to vaccines but to vaccine mandates—was a well-composed woman named Maya, who had travelled from Michigan. A speech-language pathologist who works with autistic children, Maya was sitting with a small group of friends in front of a barricade at the Lincoln Memorial, wearing a yellow band bearing black text on her right arm.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#National Mall#Mandates#Usa Today#Maga#American Homecoming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
The New Yorker

Is Ginni Thomas a Threat to the Supreme Court?

Listen to this story Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In December, Chief Justice John Roberts released his year-end report on the federal judiciary. According to a recent Gallup poll, the Supreme Court has its lowest public-approval rating in history—in part because it is viewed as being overly politicized. President Joe Biden recently established a bipartisan commission to consider reforms to the Court, and members of Congress have introduced legislation that would require Justices to adhere to the same types of ethics standards as other judges. Roberts’s report, however, defiantly warned everyone to back off. “The Judiciary’s power to manage its internal affairs insulates courts from inappropriate political influence,” he wrote. His statement followed a series of defensive speeches from members of the Court’s conservative wing, which now holds a super-majority of 6–3. Last fall, Justice Clarence Thomas, in an address at Notre Dame, accused the media of spreading the false notion that the Justices are merely politicians in robes. Such criticism, he said, “makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference,” adding, “They think you become like a politician!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy