ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

If you work in New Jersey, listen up: If you’re sick, don’t work

By Mike Brant
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

First off, I hope you're feeling well as you read this. As we all know, health has become a top priority for many of us over the past two years. As many companies had to figure out how to go virtual with their businesses, many of us had to figure out...

943thepoint.com

Comments / 27

Michael Trick
5d ago

Work does not have to pay you..they use every loophole in tbe book not to..go to work anyway..let this virus rip its the only way it will die.

Reply(15)
4
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in New Jersey With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
HAMMONTON, NJ
AFP

At up to $8,000/week, America's travel nurses keep Covid-slammed hospitals afloat

For Allyssa Findorff, the decision to hit the road on short-term nursing contracts was an easy one: she'd always wanted to see the rest of America, and the attractive rates on offer helped seal the deal. A year into the pandemic, with what she felt was enough experience in the ER under her belt, the 32-year-old, her restaurant server boyfriend and their two dogs left their native Wisconsin for her hospital assignments in Florida, followed by Colorado and now Arizona. With the Omicron variant pushing the nation's health care system to the brink, and staff leaving in droves due to poor conditions and burnout, "travel nurses" are helping plug the gaps -- and sometimes pulling in wages that exceed those of surgeons. "My boyfriend and I kind of agreed to only stay somewhere for four months, even if we love it, just so that we keep moving," she told AFP, adding the pair wanted to see "each corner of the country" by the time she's done.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
my9nj.com

4 children dead from COVID in NJ since Christmas

NEW JERSEY - There have been four COVID-19 related deaths of children including three infants in New Jersey since Christmas, New Jersey State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli announced on Monday. The shocking update comes as COVID cases wane during the current surge of the omicron variant. "The virus continues to...
KIDS
New Jersey 101.5

Is NJ stuck with COVID forever?

Even as New Jersey seems to be coming out of this latest COVID outbreak powered by the omicron variant, many believe this latest wave is far from the last. In regards to COVID, more than 8-in-10 Americans believe we will "be stuck with it forever." A poll from The Associated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Security
NJ.com

New Jersey just became better for people with disabilities | Opinion

For far too long, people with disabilities have faced significant challenges finding gainful employment and participating in the workforce. Even with laws in place to ban discrimination, those with disabilities are twice as likely to live in poverty because the odds are stacked against them when it comes to pursuing higher education and finding adequate employment.
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

5 COVID Pandemic Effects You're Feeling At Work Right Now

It’s the third calendar year of the coronavirus pandemic, the omicron variant is surging, and many of us are reaching new breaking points with our jobs. In early January, the U.S. reported 1.5 million coronavirus cases in a single day, setting a new record. The highly contagious omicron variant has spread through workplaces, closed or emptied schools, devastated health care workers, and, for some people, further delayed or changed plans for in-person work.
PUBLIC HEALTH
federalnewsnetwork.com

Working from home, do you actually dress after your shower?

The issues of vaccines, mandates, masks and returning to work keep going ’round and ’round, like the flared-nostril ponies on a carousel. From school boards to airliner aisles, the nation seems sort of crabby. Yet, to judge from the “pulse” survey the President’s Management Council just collected, federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
Inc.com

Sorry, Purpose Doesn't Work. Unless You Do This

If you listen to the seemingly unending talk about it, purpose isn't just important, it's near magical. Trouble is, most organizations aren't feeling the magic. And yet, so powerful is the belief in purpose's power, that a few years back a broad community of executives, entrepreneurs, and business luminaries established an institute to research and advocate for, you guessed it, purpose. To their surprise however, their very first study revealed a more nuanced truth, one it's time we faced.
ECONOMY
New Jersey 101.5

Omicron is on its way out: Could this be it for COVID in NJ?

As the omicron surge continues to fade, new COVID cases and hospitalizations are rapidly trending downward in New Jersey, and there is talk about the end of the pandemic. According to Dr. Ed Lifshitz, the director of communicable disease services for the New Jersey Health Department, the signs we’re seeing are good — with a caveat.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KABC

More of the money you work hard for is going to people who aren’t working. Warning, this may #%$! you off.

Newsom And Legislature Reach Agreement On Extra COVID Pay. (Sacramento, CA) — A new agreement between Governor Newsom and state lawmakers will restore COVID pay. The deal adds two weeks of sick supplemental paid leave for those who test positive for the virus, have symptoms, must isolate, or are experiencing side effects from the vaccine. Newsom and lawmakers were under intense lobbying by The Service Employees International Union to revive the sick supplemental law. SEIU president Bob Schoonover said many workers were facing “impossible choices” between illness, recovery, and putting food on the table. He added after advocating for their members and the wider public, “Governor Newsom and the legislators listened.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
thelakewoodscoop.com

Murphy: “Omicron Tsunami” in New Jersey Now “Subsiding”

Governor Murphy said Monday at his weekly press conference that the rate of Omicron infections in New Jersey is now “subsiding.” If cases continue to decline, it would indicate that the worst of this Covid-19 wave is behind us. “The omicron tsunami is continuing to pull back,” Murphy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy