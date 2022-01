A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a car was driven at him and he was attacked in an attempted murder.Police went to the scene on Pilton Avenue, Edinburgh at around 10pm on Sunday following a report of a crash on Pilton Avenue involving a black BMW and an off-road motorbike.The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.Detectives said initial inquiries have established that the man was deliberately driven at. When he was on the ground another man got out of the BMW and attacked him before running off towards Pilton Place.While we do not know the motive...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO