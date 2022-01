Welcome back to another roundup of MMO- and MMO-adjacent industry news. I’m sorry. Raven Software: The internal Activision studio that saw first a strike and then a push to unionize is now seeing Activision-Blizzard throw new obstacles in its path. Raven Software abruptly announced that it would be restructuring the unionizing QA workers to “embed” them inside various teams in the company, which sounds really great until you realize it’s a soft union-busting effort by the company designed to make QA qualifying for a union more complicated, not something that will help the workers, though it’s not clear whether Activision’s stunts will work.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO