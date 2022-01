The state of Texas can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to acquiring Department of Housing and Urban Development aid. Half of the $4.3 billion in HUD aid that Congress approved four years ago hasn’t been allocated, and recently HUD halted the distribution of $1.95 billion Hurricane Harvey aid because it said the state has failed to send the required paperwork — according to an analysis by The Houston Chronicle explaining how the state’s proposed list of disaster mitigation projects helps the most vulnerable residents.

TEXAS STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO