Today’s a busy day for Fortnite announcements what with the v19.10 update dropping and adding new content to both Battle Royale and Creative. First off, we have not only the return of the Tilted Towers to Fortnite Battle Royale, we also have the introduction of big berry-loving lizards (?)… dragons(?)… Anyway, they’re big, brightly colored, and have scales. They’re also named Klombos and are friendly enough that players can climb up their backs and use the blowhole on top of their heads to launch into the air. Might be a good idea to feed them those berries I mentioned, though.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO