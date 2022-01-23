Harry Kane Provides Major Hint on Tottenham Future Amid Manchester City Links

Harry Kane's desire to join Pep Guardiola's side in the summer after yet another disappointing, trophy-less campaign in north London has been well-documented since the 28-year-old's failed attempts to engineer a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City were hunting for a suitable man to fill the void left up top after Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona, which saw Kane publicly highlight his intentions to play alongside Kevin De Bruyne and compete for major trophies towards the latter stages of the previous campaign.

It was then reported that Guardiola had personally requested the Etihad hierarchy to negotiate the signing of Kane with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who was adamant about holding on to the England captain owing to the length of time remaining on the forward's current deal at the club.

Despite trying to force an exit by prolonging his return to pre-season training, the absence of a release clause in Kane's contract and City's reluctance to match Levy's incredible asking price of £150 million saw the attacker concede defeat in his bid to join the Premier League champions.

However, Kane has again been linked with a move to Manchester City in January, though it remains highly unlikely that the league leaders will announce any fresh signings midway through the campaign despite Ferran Torres' transfer to Barcelona.

Ahead of Tottenham's Premier League clash away at Chelsea on Sunday evening, Kane said, in an interview with Sky Sports this week: "I just want to be playing at the highest level possible. My focus is fully on this season and trying to get as high up the league as possible.

"We are still in the FA Cup and are trying to win a trophy. I am not going to go into loads of detail about anything else going on. It is just about working hard for the team and trying to improve."

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City do enter talks to sign Kane in the summer after failing to sign the England international less 12 months ago, more so with Erling Haaland set to spark a bidding war should he decide to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the campaign.

