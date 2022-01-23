ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicted Lineup: Crystal Palace v Liverpool | Premier League | Konate Over Matip, Ox To Return?

By Neil Andrew
 5 days ago

Liverpool face off against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday and here is our predicted lineup for the game.

The Reds will be on a high after beating Arsenal and qualifying for the Carabao Cup final where they will meet Chelsea at the end of February at Wembley.

Playing the Eagles away is never an easy game however and under Patrick Vieira, this promises to be a real battle for the three points.

Three Changes From Arsenal?

After a very good performance on Thursday against Arsenal, it will be a case of just freshening up areas of the team that need it.

Alisson Becker will return in goal despite another impressive performance from Caoimhin Kelleher.

At the back, Liverpool have kept three successive clean sheets but with Joel Matip substituted at half time at the Emirates as a precaution, it seems sensible to rotate him with the impressive Ibrahima Konate.

In midfield, assuming there are no issues with injury or fatigue, the same three should go again. The addition of Curtis Jones has added a much needed fresh dynamic to the trio.

Up front, if Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is fit, he should start on the right replacing Kaide Gordon. If the England international doesn't make it, it's likely that Takumi Minamino will get the nod.

Predicted XI

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones;

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

  • AFCON Round Of 16 Fixtures & Schedule - Who Will Salah, Mane & Keita Play In Last 16?

LFCTransferRoom

'I Would Have Been Next' - Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk On How Close He Was To Replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold On Free Kicks

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has claimed in a recent interview that he came close to replacing right back Trent Alexander-Arnold on free kicks. The 30 year old came with a reputation as a brilliant free kick taker from his days at Southampton and Celtic but due to the brilliance of the England international has been limited to rare opportunities.
LFCTransferRoom

'Those Things Can Affect Teams' - Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Chasing Title Rivals Manchester City

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been talking about the Premier League title race and how based on his experience, pressure can play a part during the run-in. The 28-year-old has fought his way back into contention for being a starter in Jurgen Klopp's team this season and was on target for the second week in a row in Liverpool's hard-fought 3-1 Premier League victory against Crystal Palace last weekend.
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Interested In PSV Winger Cody Gakpo

PSV winger Cody Gakpo is attracting interest from several clubs across Europe and Liverpool are reportedly one of them. Gakpo has impressed so far this season in all competitions with six goals and 10 assists. Liverpool were linked with a host of attacking players at the beginning of the January...
LFCTransferRoom

'You Basically Put A Trap' - Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk On Defending One-v-One Situations

In a recent interview, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been talking about his method for dealing with one on one situations with attackers. After damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in October 2020, Van Dijk was ruled for the remainder of the season but has returned for the new campaign and has helped the Reds run of just two defeats in all competitions since August 2021.
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool And The Art Of A Last Minute Transfer

The idea of Liverpool not doing any business in a transfer window has become somewhat of a joke amongst fans in recent windows. However, the business they do pull off has all come under the trademark, with the Reds pulling off transfers in a swift fashion. The best example of...
