ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Key Battles | Premier League | EPL

By Callum Owen
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oW6ZP_0dtSZ8HR00
Liverpool,

Liverpool travel to South London on Sunday for a visit to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Jurgen Klopp's side come into the game desperately trying to stay in touch with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who sit top of the Premier League.

Patrick Vieira's Eagles will provide a stern test for the Reds, in a fixture that historically has proved a tough one for Liverpool.

With a young squad full of quality at his disposal, Vieira will have a number of options for Sunday's game, meaning Liverpool will be well matched in all areas of play.

Here are the key battles.

Conor Gallagher vs Fabinho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42bb0V_0dtSZ8HR00
Conor Gallagher celebrates opening the scoring for Crystal Palace against Brighton. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Crystal Palace's young on-loan midfielder versus Liverpool's midfield general will be an excellent battle to watch.

Starting with Gallagher, the 21-year old midfielder has absolutely lit up the Premier League this season, being arguably one of the leagues top performers.

Gallagher has been the main attacking outlet from the Palace midfield three, driving forward from the 'eight' position and thus far contributing seven goals and three assists in his 18 Premier League appearances.

It'll be interesting to see how he matches up to Fabinho this Sunday.

The Brazilian is the lynchpin in the Liverpool midfield holding the three in the middle of the park together excellently. He sits in that deep lying defensive role, breaking up play, dictating play and allowing the Liverpool full backs to attack by sitting in deep with the two centre backs.

His main jobs on Sunday will be crucial in deciding the game for Liverpool.

Firstly, he will be vital in dictating play. Palace will look to capitalise on what will likely be a full capacity crowd and take the game to Liverpool, but, if Fabinho can keep Liverpool playing, whilst breaking up Palace attacks then he will be key in keeping Palace quiet.

Secondly, he will be in charge of making sure Conor Gallagher doesn't get into his stride. If Fab can keep Gallagher quiet then Palace will lose a vital attacking outlet, and a major key to victory.

Diogo Jota vs Marc Guehi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAsWP_0dtSZ8HR00
Diogo Jota scores his second of the game against Arsenal in Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. IMAGO / PA Images

Palace's young defender will more than have his hands full with Liverpool's in form attacker.

In all honesty, this battle could've been Jota against any member of the Palace defence, as is the fluidity of the Liverpool attack.

Due to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's ongoing AFCON commitments, both Jota and Roberto Firmino are a near certainty to start the game, more than likely alongside Minamino.

This means Jota will start from the left but will drift inside as Firmino drops back or rotates with his attacking partners leaving Jota facing up against Guehi.

The Portuguese is in excellent form, coming off of the back of a double against Arsenal in the second leg of Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final against the Gunners.

With Salah away, Jota is undoubtedly the focal point of the Liverpool attack, and it will fall on the Eagles young defender to stop him.

Guehi has shown his promise so far this season, with the England under-21 captain featuring 20 times for the Eagles so far.

If he can keep Jota quiet then he will have massively nullified the Liverpool attack, however, if he fails, then Liverpool's in-form Portuguese striker could run riot.

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Tyrick Mitchell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cbxa3_0dtSZ8HR00
Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Liverpool against Brentford IMAGO / Colorsport

Liverpool fans may be able to cast their mind back to August 2018, when a young Aaron Wan-Bissaka excellently nullified Sadio Mane, and even at times Mo Salah in a wonderful breakout performance for the Eagles.

Well, the newest young promising full back at Crystal Palace is, 22-year old left back, Tyrick Mitchell.

Mitchell has burst onto the scene with Palace, making that left back spot his own, notching up 21 Premier League appearances for Viera's side so far this campaign.

One of his opponents on Sunday is another young full back - Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool's 23-year old right back is one of, if not, the best in the league, and also the World and will pose a tough test for Mitchell.

With Liverpool's right side weakened with the loss of Salah, they will have to lean on Trent's attacking output even more on Sunday, so expect to see the Scouser joining the attack more often than not.

Mitchell will be tasked with stopping him and if he is able to impose his will on Trent, then that will be a massive key to victory for Palace.

Trent will look to push forward and get balls into the box for Diogo Jota to get on the end of, with their partnership adding two more assists to Trent's ever-growing tally against Arsenal.

Alexander-Arnold could be a key player in Liverpool's route to victory on Sunday, even more so than usual, so expect Mitchell to have his hands full trying to deal with the England international.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

  • AFCON Round Of 16 Fixtures & Schedule - Who Will Salah, Mane & Keita Play In Last 16?

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

'I Would Have Been Next' - Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk On How Close He Was To Replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold On Free Kicks

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has claimed in a recent interview that he came close to replacing right back Trent Alexander-Arnold on free kicks. The 30 year old came with a reputation as a brilliant free kick taker from his days at Southampton and Celtic but due to the brilliance of the England international has been limited to rare opportunities.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Conor Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#The Premier League#Eagles#Reds#Fabinho Crystal Palace#Brazilian#Outle
LFCTransferRoom

'Those Things Can Affect Teams' - Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Chasing Title Rivals Manchester City

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been talking about the Premier League title race and how based on his experience, pressure can play a part during the run-in. The 28-year-old has fought his way back into contention for being a starter in Jurgen Klopp's team this season and was on target for the second week in a row in Liverpool's hard-fought 3-1 Premier League victory against Crystal Palace last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Interested In PSV Winger Cody Gakpo

PSV winger Cody Gakpo is attracting interest from several clubs across Europe and Liverpool are reportedly one of them. Gakpo has impressed so far this season in all competitions with six goals and 10 assists. Liverpool were linked with a host of attacking players at the beginning of the January...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Egypt v Morocco: Where To Watch / Live Stream | AFCON Quarter-Final | Liverpool's Mohamed Salah In Action - UK, US, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Ghana & South Africa

Mohamed Salah and Egypt will face Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch the game. The 29-year-old Liverpool superstar scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out that saw Egypt win their last 16 clash against the Ivory Coast after the two teams were locked at 0-0 after 120 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'You Basically Put A Trap' - Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk On Defending One-v-One Situations

In a recent interview, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been talking about his method for dealing with one on one situations with attackers. After damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in October 2020, Van Dijk was ruled for the remainder of the season but has returned for the new campaign and has helped the Reds run of just two defeats in all competitions since August 2021.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool And The Art Of A Last Minute Transfer

The idea of Liverpool not doing any business in a transfer window has become somewhat of a joke amongst fans in recent windows. However, the business they do pull off has all come under the trademark, with the Reds pulling off transfers in a swift fashion. The best example of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Erling Haaland Gives Hint To Joining Either Liverpool, Manchester United Or Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund's star man Erling Haaland has given his biggest hint yet to a move to the Premier League, with appreciation for the fanbase in England. Erling Haaland is hot property, with every big club across Europe chasing the Norweigans signature. With many links to Real Madrid, the striker's recent comments have surprisingly distanced himself from a move to La Liga.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
799
Followers
3K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy