Match Preview: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool | Premier League | EPL

The Reds travel to Selhurst Park on Sunday in what is a must win game for Liverpool if they intend to keep Manchester City within reach.

Coming into this fixture, Crystal Palace have drawn twice, lost twice and won just once in their last five Premier League fixtures. In Liverpool's last five, they have won twice, lost once and drawn twice.

The Reds are also entering this match with nine consecutive wins against Crystal Palace in the league.

Jordan Ayew and Kostas Tsimikas IMAGO / Xinhua

Liverpool will still be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Naby Keïta for this match due to AFCON with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joël Matip possibly also missing through injury.

However, Crystal Palace will also be without key players with Cheikhou Kouyaté and star man Wilfried Zaha still competing in AFCON. Jordan Ayew maybe available for this weekend's clash having returned to training after Ghana were knocked out of the competition.

When Crystal Palace came to Anfield last September, Liverpool were easy 3-0 winners. Interestingly enough, the three goal scorers on the day were Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Naby Keïta.

Even though it already went without saying, this adds even more fuel to the fire that Liverpool will need others to step up in their absence.

Crystal Palace will look to grab a goal on the counter from youngster Michael Olise or Odsonne Édouard who are both in good form entering the weekend.

Liverpool will need to draw confidence from their two massive wins in the last week. Diogo Jota is in incredible form up top with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson playing like the best fullbacks in the world.

It’s shaping up to be a very exciting match with a massive three points on the line. Will Liverpool be able to pick up a 3rd consecutive victory?

