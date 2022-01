This month’s Take Charge of Your Health page addresses low back pain. Recently, we sat down with the new President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, Carlos T. Carter to discuss this common issue and what readers should and can do to take charge of their health. Q: Have you ever experienced lower back pain now or earlier in life? Carlos: Yes, I have, I’m sure many people have. For me, when I was a student, I experienced lower back pain a lot. It turns out that it was because of the way I was carrying my book bag on one shoulder. Thankfully for me, I never had to go to a doctor to address it because I figured out what the cause was on my own.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO