ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Changing jobs? Keep Your Finances in Check with This Checklist

Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SrFfs_0dtSMHOK00
Getty Images

Have the challenging past two years inspired you to think differently about your life, your work and your finances? You are not alone:

Whether you have been thinking about a job change for decades or have been motivated by recent events to make a career move, it is imperative that you manage your transition with careful, calculated financial planning.

To start the process, here are five financial pointers (my five “Bs”) for changing jobs:

1. Budget

Before you make a career move, you need to be able to answer these questions: How will your career change impact your income, expenses, savings and current investing? How much of your current income are you saving and investing today across taxable (e.g., brokerage), tax-deferred (e.g., traditional IRA) and tax-free (e.g., Roth IRA) accounts? And how is your income projected to change in the immediate term (the first 12 months) and intermediate (12 to 24 months) period of your professional transition?

If a decrease in savings and investing is anticipated, when will you resume saving and investing, and how will you hold yourself accountable to this deadline?

2. Business impact

Will your professional change have tax and/or financial planning implications? Will you move from being an employee of an organization to owning a business? Are you becoming a partner in a firm? Will non-cash equity be part of your compensation?

As you understand the business impact of your career change, chat with your existing financial adviser to ensure you are accounting for the change in your tax and financial plan.

3. Benefits

What perks do you receive today from your current employment, like insurance, deferred compensation and/or equity-based compensation? How will these benefits change with your new opportunity? Are there tax considerations associated with your current benefits that might influence the timing of your professional move?

If benefits you rely on today will not be readily available through your next opportunity, how will you meet the needs that no longer will be covered, such as disability insurance?

4. Buddies

Who are the people — whether they be relatives or friends — that will be affected by your professional decisions? How will a career change impact the time that you have available to spend with these people, as well as the lifestyle you can afford for yourself and them with your total compensation?

As you transition to your new role, will additional time and money be required to facilitate the move, prompting a change in daily life for you and your buddies?

5. Buffer

Typically it’s good to have three to six months of expenses in your emergency savings. If you are moving from a salary-based position to a more commission-based or entrepreneurial role, it may be important to build up a larger cash reserve prior to making the transition.

To complement your emergency savings, what additional sources of cash and liquidity are available to you? Before you make the move, ensure that you have a clear picture of the financial buffers available to you to provide cushion throughout your transition.

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

About the Author

Caroline Wetzel, CFP®, CDFA®, AWMA®

Vice President, Private Wealth Adviser, Procyon Partners

Caroline Wetzel CFP®, CDFA®, AWMA®, is a vice president and private wealth adviser at Procyon Private Wealth Partners. She has worked in financial services since 2001 and began specializing in wealth management for affluent multi-generational families in 2015. Caroline earned a B.S. degree in policy analysis and management at Cornell University and an MBA in finance and advanced certification in marketing from the University of Connecticut School of Business.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Who Should Consider an Annuity (and Who Shouldn’t)

You can make your best effort for planning your retirement, but how much of what you are thinking or planning can you actually control?. You can’t control the market, how long you’re going to live, inflation, health care costs, your health care needs, tax law changes, pension or Social Security solvency, economic shifts, government intervention, the list goes on.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

How to Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

The economy is strong, unemployment is low and inflation is worrisome, hitting a 40-year high of 7% in December. So the Federal Reserve has moved up plans to wind down its bond-buying stimulus program and start lifting short-term rates. Kiplinger forecasts four hikes in 2022, with the first one in March.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

7 Financial Planning Strategies for Your Own ‘Great Resignation’

Making a career change can affect your financial planning strategies. It is critical to plan and prepare for how this change might affect you and your finances. Besides considering the potential of your new career and the education or training you may need, you must carefully analyze your budget, savings, health insurance and retirement goals before committing to such a significant life change.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checklist#Financial Services#Wealth Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Your 2022 Checklist for Better Insights-Driven Marketing

In 2022, as the business world looks to recalibrate yet again to the new reality in which today’s organizations operate, the winners will set themselves apart based on their strategic use of data and consumer insights. These days, a truly holistic view of an individual reveals not only who they are on a demographic level, but also insights into why they choose, buy, advocate or abandon a certain brand. And, as you might imagine, the target is always moving.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Planning for No-Spend Days in 2022 Could Change Your Finances

What are no-spend days and could they work for you? Find out here. No-spend days are days in which you don't spend any money. No-spend days can allow you to save more since you aren't buying anything. Taking time off from buying items can also change your mindset. If you...
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Addressing America’s Financial Literacy Crisis Begins at Home

We’ve known for some time that many Americans struggle with understanding finances. Unfortunately, it’s a problem that appears to be worsening in our country. I was startled to learn that only 34% of Americans can answer at least four of five basic financial literacy questions on topics such as mortgages, interest rates, inflation and risk according to FINRA.
RELATIONSHIPS
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy