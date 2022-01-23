ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Asian handball championship: India lose to Vietnam in second main round match

olympics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia lost 38-33 to Vietnam in Group III of the main round at the Asian handball championship 2022 in Al Qatif, Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The men’s Indian handball team had earlier...

olympics.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Countries With the Most Gold Medals at Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are coming up. They will open on Feb. 4 in Beijing, the first city ever to host both the Summer and Winter events.  Getting into the spirit of things, 24/7 Tempo has ranked the countries by the most gold medals won at the Winter Olympics, using data from Olympedia. The results look […]
SPORTS
AFP

Chinese trauma doctors perfect ski skills for Olympics

Undeterred by the heavy medical bags on their backs, a group of Chinese doctors zipped down a steep ski slope, part of a crack medical team tasked with racing to any injured athletes during the Winter Olympics. Dressed in bright orange jackets with white crosses, the medics are the first group of people in China to be specifically trained for emergency ski rescues. And until recently, most were little more than amateur skiers in a country with a nascent winter sports scene. "The training was not easy," recalled Li Qiyi, a 49-year-old orthopaedic surgeon usually stationed at Xiehe Hospital, one of Beijing's top medical facilities.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handball#First Match#Asian#Indian#Toppers Of Group Iii#Group Iv#Uae
olympics.com

Where to watch the Winter Olympics in Australia

Not sure what to watch? Looking for the next medal events? Plan your day here. How many medals have your team won? Stay up to date on results, sort by team, sport or event. Show your team you’re behind them. Tap to clap and light up the digital Fan Map!
SPORTS
olympics.com

IOC publishes Beijing 2022 Competition Contingency Regulations

The implementation of the CCRs is subject to the individual circumstances of each situation, in particular, the timing when the COVID-19 positive case is confirmed in relation to the start of the impacted competition, and the applicable IF rules and regulations. The sport by sport CCRs can be found here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
olympics.com

Charanjit Singh, gold-winning Olympic hockey captain, dies

Former Indian men’s hockey team captain Charanjit Singh, who led India to a gold medal at the Tokyo 1964 Olympics, died due to age-related illnesses on Thursday. He was 92. A Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee, Charanjit Singh breathed his last at his home in Una, Himachal Pradesh. His last rites are expected to take place on Thursday.
SPORTS
olympics.com

Perrine Laffont: "The competition with Jakara Anthony and Kawamura Anri adds a little spice"

French freestyle skier Perrine Laffont, the reigning Olympic moguls champion, begins her Beijing 2022 campaign on 3 February 2022. And while the pressure must be on, the 23-year-old three-time world champion revealed to reporters in a recent press conference that she is in a completely different state of mind to the one she was in prior to Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Vietnam
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
olympics.com

ISSF World Cup shooting: Manu Bhaker among big names missing from Indian team

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), on Thursday, announced a 24-member Indian team for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2022 to be held in Cairo, Egypt, from February 26. The season’s first World Cup, for pistol and rifle shooters, will see several Tokyo 2020 Olympians, including...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Khelo India: All you need to know about the Youth Games, University Games

Over the past three years, Indian youngsters have had a new platform to showcase their sporting talent - the Khelo India initiative. Khelo India, which translates to ‘Let’s play India’, was proposed by the government of India in 2017 to revive India’s sporting culture by engaging with children at the grassroots level.
SPORTS
olympics.com

African stars to watch at Beijing 2022

There's plenty of African representation to get behind at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics with athletes from five different African nations set to compete in China. After what was considered the most ‘African Winter Olympics’ ever at PyeongChang 2018, six athletes return to the Games keen to not only participate but also showcase their progress and budding potential in the sport.
WORLD
olympics.com

First COVID-19 daily report shows the system in Beijing is operating successfully

The first statistics, reporting the results of the pre-Games period (4-22 January) testing, have been published today, and will be followed by daily reports, including the previous day’s figures. They include the airport testing conducted at Beijing Capital International Airport and the screening testing of Games participants inside the closed loop.
PUBLIC HEALTH
olympics.com

ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Contrasting fortunes collide in historic Kolkata Derby – watch live

A derby is often won on who keeps their nerves on the given day, but when ATK Mohun Bagan renew their age-old rivalry with SC East Bengal for the second time this season in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Saturday, there will be a hot favourite and an underdog looming large over the most sought-after fixture of Indian football.
SPORTS
olympics.com

What is the figure skating team event?

To increase gender equality at the Olympic Games, mixed events have become a core element of the Olympic programme. At Beijing 2022, there will be nine mixed events - four new ones and five that have already been featured at past Olympics. That’s the case for the figure skating team...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Hamish Bond retires from rowing leaving a sparkling Olympic legacy

Hamish Bond is hanging up the oars on a glittering rowing career, aged 35. Olympic gold medallist in the coxless pair at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games, he crowned it off with a third straight gold medal at Tokyo 2020 on the New Zealand's eight. Speaking on Thursday...
SPORTS
olympics.com

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC produce stellar second-half display to beat Odisha FC 3-2

Hyderabad FC underlined their credentials as one of the top contenders this season with a brilliant come-from-behind performance to beat Odisha FC 3-2 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday. Jerry Mawihmingthanga (45th) gave Odisha the lead at the stroke of half-time but...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Veteran Johannes Ludwig in form of his life as Beijing luge competition beckons

For someone who has began his World Cup journey almost 16 years ago in 2006, this wasn’t the most rapid rise to victory the world of sport has ever seen. Yet for Johannes Ludwdig, Germany’s newly crowned overall luge World Cup champion, the timing of this triumph could not have been more perfect.
SPORTS
olympics.com

Swiss ski jumping legend Simon Ammann: Why I have not landed yet

When a 20-year-old bespectacled Simon Ammann stood atop the ski jumping podium to receive his second Olympic gold medal in three days at Salt Lake City 2002 the watching world stood in awe. The Swiss, then compared to J.K. Rowling’s titular protagonist Harry Potter for the way his black, oval...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy