ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Addressing America’s Financial Literacy Crisis Begins at Home

By Craig Hawley
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bb6xi_0dtSLnPF00
Getty Images

We’ve known for some time that many Americans struggle with understanding finances. Unfortunately, it’s a problem that appears to be worsening in our country. I was startled to learn that only 34% of Americans can answer at least four of five basic financial literacy questions on topics such as mortgages, interest rates, inflation and risk according to FINRA.

Despite some noble efforts at the federal, state and local levels, a portion of the population remains financially illiterate – meaning they lack the ability to understand and effectively use various financial skills, including personal financial management, budgeting and investing. Without these skills, Americans struggle with everyday tasks, like paying bills on time, as well as larger goals, like planning for retirement or buying a home.

We’re going to have to come together as a country to address this challenge. However, as individuals and parents, an easy place to start is with our own children. Here are three thoughts on how you can help the next generation bridge the financial literacy gap:

Step 1: Talk to Your Kids About Money

Education starts at home, and it’s never too early to have conversations about money with your children.

Only 28% of parents are currently talking to their kids about money, according to a study by the Boeing Employees Credit Union. This is often based on fear, embarrassment or the belief that money is a taboo conversation topic, which we must overcome as a society.

Your children will benefit from learning about the financial decisions that benefitted you as well as missteps you may have made along the way. Helping them understand your spending habits, how you manage the family budget and think about debt will make them feel more comfortable asking questions. It also helps them begin to build a road map for when the time comes to manage their own finances.

Step 2: Create an At-Home Project

A great way to enhance financial literacy is through hands-on experience. Setting up a learning project at home is a great way to get your children thinking about financial responsibility.

One way to do this is by challenging them to set a monthly budget for their spending money and helping them open a savings account where they can put a small portion of their money away. This can provide a fundamental view on smart money practices. The more your children learn to save, the better they will understand how rewarding it can be to watch their money grow. And putting their savings to use for a big-ticket item they never thought they could afford on their own can serve as a tangible reward for them to work toward.

Financial literacy has been a passion of mine for a long time, and I have tried to teach these concepts to my own children. Starting small with general saving and budgeting habits can lead to financial responsibility, stability, mobility and financial well-being.

Step 3: Prioritize Formal Education

The good news is that formal financial literacy education has already started to gain traction, albeit to a limited degree. The Council for Economic Education found that the number of states that require high school students to take a personal finance course increased by 24% from 2018 to 2020. Additionally, just in October, Ohio became the largest to require a financial literacy test for high schoolers.

The federal government is also getting involved. The Program to Inspire Growth and Guarantee Youth Budgeting Advice and Necessary Knowledge (PIGGY BANK) Act, is a bipartisan bill introduced in the Senate recently that would create a savings pilot program for high school students to promote financial literacy through practical and experimental learning. This program would boost overall financial literacy and create an opportunity for students to learn how to build stability for long-term financial success.

These programs are critical because there is a direct correlation between them and a strong understanding of the financial skills young Americans need to make good decisions about their money. For instance, young adults who had state-mandated personal finance courses in high school are less likely to make critical financial errors, such as borrowing from payday loan companies, which charge high interest rates, than those who weren’t required to take such courses, according to FINRA.

You can start now by talking to your kids about money and creating an at-home project. Consider enrolling your child in a local financial literacy program or encourage your child’s school to implement one. And don’t forget to connect with your representatives in Washington, D.C., to let them know you support pending legislation like the PIGGY BANK Act. We owe it to our kids and future generations to step up and drive greater financial literacy so they can achieve financial security and live richer lives.

AAN-0478AO

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

About the Author

Head of Nationwide's Annuity Distribution, Nationwide

Craig Hawley is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years in the financial services industry. As Head of Nationwide's Annuity Distribution, Mr. Hawley has helped build the company into a recognized innovator of financial products and services for RIAs, fee-based advisers and the clients they serve. Previously, Mr. Hawley served more than a decade as General Counsel and Secretary at Jefferson National. Mr. Hawley holds a J.D. and B.S. in Business Management from The University of Louisville.

Comments / 2

Related
Kiplinger

7 Financial Planning Strategies for Your Own ‘Great Resignation’

Making a career change can affect your financial planning strategies. It is critical to plan and prepare for how this change might affect you and your finances. Besides considering the potential of your new career and the education or training you may need, you must carefully analyze your budget, savings, health insurance and retirement goals before committing to such a significant life change.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Changing jobs? Keep Your Finances in Check with This Checklist

Have the challenging past two years inspired you to think differently about your life, your work and your finances? You are not alone:. 50.3% of U.S. adults age 55+ now consider themselves retired. Before the pandemic, up from 48.1% of those adults before the pandemic. More than 24 million U.S....
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Why Women Need to Take a More Active Role in Their Financial Futures

It’s a phenomenon I see often. Too many women leave decisions about their financial futures to their husbands — and that’s hardly a retirement plan. And because women tend to live longer than men, it’s imperative that they take an active role in plotting out what’s happening with the money that will see them through the latter part of their lives.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
finextra.com

Experian and The National Literacy Trust partner on financial literacy campaign

The National Literacy Trust has partnered with Experian to launch ‘Words that Count’, a national campaign to boost the financial literacy and understanding of six million young people aged between 16 and 24 in the UK. The campaign will focus on a new relevant topic every fortnight over...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Literacy#Financial Security#Financial Advisers#Literacy Test#Americans#Finra
Sentinel

BOE Considers Making Financial Literacy a Graduation Requirement

MCPS SMOB Hana O’Looney initiated a proposition that had long been sought after by teachers and student activists: a mandated financial literacy course for high school students in the district. The course would be required for high school graduation beginning with the Class of 2028, and is planned to...
ROCKVILLE, MD
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis hopes free books will help solve childhood literacy crisis

The House Speaker and the Education Commissioner also emphasized the importance of reading. In Crawfordville Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state is distributing free books to 81,000 students as a childhood literacy initiative prioritized by the House Speaker last Session begins to take root. DeSantis, accompanied by Education Commissioner...
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths: The Misrepresentation and Marketing of “Financial Literacy” - The Fallacies and Dangers of FL4ALL

A public relations and marketing campaign called FL4ALL announced itself in a full-page ad in the New York Times on August 3, 2021. It represents a dangerous fiction and threat to students and unsuspecting “hard working citizens,” to repeat its promotional language. The campaign’s actions follow what I declared in my 1979 book, The Literacy Myth, the exaggerated importance of literacy by itself, taken out of context. To borrow terms from the field of literacy studies, “reading” the advertisement as “written” is revealing.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Daily Collegian

Financial literacy webinar on Jan. 25 to cover student loans

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center will offer a webinar covering student loans from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25. . Find a full calendar of financial literacy events, including their Zoom links, at financialliteracy.psu.edu. The January webinar will feature Anne Grybowski,...
COLLEGES
mauinow.com

MEO BDC offers Money Matters Adult Financial Literacy Workshop

The first Money Matters Adult Financial Literacy Workshop series of the new year, offered by Maui Economic Opportunityʻs Business Development Center, will be held 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 19 and 20. The two-day workshop will help attendees understand and manage daily personal financial situations amid a challenging economic...
PERSONAL FINANCE
wnynewsnow.com

Financial Literacy, Retirement Issues Top Priority For Senate Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Getting ready for retirement is one of our biggest goals we prepare for but many Americans don’t understand how to properly save their money or understand some financial programs that can provide assistance. A Congressional committee is looking to fix that. “When nearing retirement, so...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kiplinger

6 New Year’s Resolutions for Your Wealth Plan

It’s 2022 and we’ve made it through another year of the pandemic and a sea of uncertainty with tax laws and the economy. With every new year comes the inclination of many to start a list of New Year’s resolutions, and while most typically center around health and self-improvement, perhaps it’s also important to make a resolution about your financial health. This is the ideal time to make sure your wealth plan is in order and ready to withstand whatever may come this year and beyond.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

4 Steps to Kickstart a Financial Plan in 2022

The start of a new year marks a strategic time to review a financial plan and develop goals to work toward over the next 12 months and beyond. This “fresh start” mentality allows individuals to review and assess what worked (or didn’t) over the course of the previous year and revise or create short- and long-term goals to strengthen their financial plan.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Every Retirement Plan Should Include These 5 Points

Life expectancy is longer today. Interest rates are low, and inflation is creeping back up. Taxes will likely increase in the next few years. Will the stock market continue its steady climb? You can hope, but who knows? Volatility could be part of that long-term equation. All of these factors...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy