OFCS 2021 awards nominees announced

Last Updated January 26: “Dune,” Cruella,” “Cyrano,” “House of Gucci,” “West Side Story,” and “Nightmare Alley” were among the high profile costume design contenders that received CDGA nominations this week. Other guild nominees included “The Green Knight,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” DC’s “The Suicide Squad,” “Coming 2 America,” “Don’t Look Up,” “In the Heights,” “No Time to Die,” and “Zola.”
In terms of the Oscar race, “Dune,” “House of Gucci,” “Cruella,” “West Side Story,” and “Nightmare Alley” look to be the favorites, with “Coming 2 America” (“Black Panther”...
Comments / 0