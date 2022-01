Scientists led by Professor Ana J. Garcia-Saez at the CECAD Cluster of Excellence for Aging Research at the University of Cologne have shown that apoptosis, the programmed cell death, involves a direct physical interplay between the two proteins BAX and DRP1. DRP1 can serve as a direct cell death activator by binding to BAX without the need for other cell death triggers. This finding could lead to the development of new cell death regulators for cancer therapies, for example. The article, ‘DRP1 interacts directly with BAX to induce its activation and apoptosis’ was published in The EMBO Journal.

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO