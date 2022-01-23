Central Florida to see coldest weather in almost a year overnight, to drop into the 20s for some

ORLANDO, Fla. — 10:30 a.m. Update:

It is a cold Sunday morning with temperatures starting off in the 30s and 40s.

It will remain cool throughout the day, with high temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s.

Sunday will be chilly!

Freeze watches are in place for areas NW of Interstate 4 on Sunday morning. Sumter County has a freeze warning in place.

We will see temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s Sunday night.