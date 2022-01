When Olympic champions at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games are handed their customary bouquets on the medal stand, no one will be prouder than Shanghai pensioner Mou Guoying. She and around 150 others -- mostly elderly women -- have spent the past three months painstakingly crocheting the wool-yarn roses that will become the centrepieces of the medallists' posies. "I'm sure that when I see the athletes holding the bouquets, wearing the medals, and then taking them to their countries, I'll feel very proud in my heart and very happy," said the octogenarian. The women have produced 4,400 roses -- meant to symbolise the blossoming careers of the successful athletes -- for more than 1,200 bunches of flowers.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO