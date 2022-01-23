Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Liverpool head to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, hoping for a third win in a week to start to put pressure back on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League . Victory for the Reds would leave them nine points adrift of the reigning champions with a game in hand, following their draw with Southampton on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp ’s team have rediscovered form of late after a slight stutter, beating Brentford last weekend before dispatching Arsenal in midweek to reach the Carabao Cup final.

For Palace, this has undoubtedly been a season of progress and putting into place building blocks for an exciting-looking future, after a summer squad overhaul and the appointment of Patrick Vieira as manager. They sit 13th in the table, with just one win from the last five following a draw at Brighton last time out .

Victory would push the Eagles back into the top half, though the scale of their task is underlined by the fact the Reds have emerged triumphant in all of the last nine competitive meetings between these two teams, including a 3-0 win at Anfield in September and a 7-0 thrashing at Selhurst Park last term . Follow all the team news and match action as Crystal Palace host Liverpool below: