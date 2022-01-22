Steve Kerr revealed plan for Warriors' final possession vs. Rockets that resulted in Steph Curry's game-winner

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Following a back and forth battle between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, Friday’s contest at Chase Center came down to the final shot.

With only 5.1 seconds left on the clock, Golden State would get the final shot in regulation. With a chance to win the game, Steph Curry came to the rescue for the Warriors.

After receiving the inbound pass, Curry shook free from Kevin Porter Jr.’s defense to launch a deep two-point shot from the top of the key. As the final buzzer sounded, Curry’s jumper swished through the net to give Golden State the victory, 105-103.

Following Steph Curry’s game-winner, Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed what went into his plan for Golden State’s final possession during his postgame press conference. Kerr had a simple but successful play ready that involved the two-time Most Valuable Player.

The was the play. Get the ball to Steph and get out of the way.

The seven-time All-Star finished the contest with a game-high 22 points on 6-of-21 shooting from the field with 12 assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block in 39 minutes against the Rockets.

Following Curry’s first career walk-off game-winner at the buzzer, the Warriors will get Saturday off before welcoming the Utah Jazz to Chase Center on Sunday night.

