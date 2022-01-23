High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 22, 2022
High School
Basketball
WPIAL
Boys
Saturday’s results
Class 2A
Section 4
Monessen 69, Jefferson-Morgan 43
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 76, Ringgold 56
Central Catholic 75, Pine-Richland 61
Chartiers Valley 64, West Shamokin 56
DuBois 60, Indiana 48
Eden Christian 65, Winchester Thurston 64
Ellwood City 74, St. Joseph 44
Geibel 57, Leechburg 54
Mt. Lebanon at Allderdice, ppd.
North Catholic 70, Seneca Valley 57
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 82, Nazareth Prep 47
Portersville Christian at Aquinas Academy, ppd.
Shaler 94, Carrick 56
South Fayette 68, Albert Gallatin 42
Upper St. Clair 64, Obama Academy 41
PBC Legends Classic
At Moon
Carlynton 60, Beaver Falls 38
Hampton 61, Moon 47
Ron Galbreath Classic
At Westminster
Neshannock 56, Grove City 50
Kennedy Catholic 54, Union 46
Mars 68, Hickory 41
New Castle 69, Knoch 47
Girls
Saturday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 48, North Hills 20
Pine-Richland 59, Shaler 45
Class 5A
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 57, Connellsville 45
Class 4A
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 57, Belle Vernon 39
Southmoreland 50, Mt. Pleasant 26
Class 3A
Section 2
McGuffey 63, Washington 21
Nonsection
Burgettstown 51, Ringgold 32
Butler at Freeport, ppd.
Eden Christian 46, Sewickley Academy 24
Fort Cherry at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic 50, Blacklick Valley 34
Highlands 55, Ellis School 18
Indiana 70, Redbank Valley 47
Laurel 56, Shenango 37
Leechburg at Geibel, ppd.
Monessen 64, Jeannette 19
Portersville Christian at Aquinas Academy, ppd.
Union 47, Beaver Falls 41
Joey Fabus Memorial Classic
At Bethel Park
Bethel Park 72, Woodland Hills 50
Carlynton 47, Steel Valley 41
South Fayette 60, Peters Township 54
Upper St. Clair 60, Oakland Catholic 59
PBC Classic
At Aliquippa
Avonworth 43, Hopewell 38
Bishop Canevin 52, Winchester Thurston 28
Lincoln Park 49, Aliquippa 32
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 54, Obama Academy 29
Quaker Valley 50, Westinghouse 34
At Moon
Moon 54, Mars 24
Montour 61, Sto-Rox 34
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
Burgettstown Tournament
First place
106: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Giavonie Schipani, North Hills, 5-0
113: Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley d. Johnny Baiano, South Fayette, 1-0
120: Huntter Gould, Conneaut d. Connor Demcher, Pottsville, 3-0
126: Gaven Suica, Burgettstown p. Dalton Monger, Pottsville, 5:29
132: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown p. Brayden White, Highlands, 5:17
138: Ambrose Boni, Central Valley d. Parrish McFarland, Pottsville, 7-2
145: Ty Watters, West Allegheny p. Jrake Burford, Highlands, 5:45
152: Nico Taddy, West Allegheny t.f. Trevor Swartz, Greensburg Salem, 17-1, 4:48
160: Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny m.d. Christopher Beatty, Chartiers Valley, 14-3
172: Logan Gross, Maplewood d. Mikey Ewing, Washington, 13-8
189: Cole Karpinski, Greenville p. Brenan Morgan, Central Valley, 5:16
215: Joshua Sarasnick, Chartiers Valley m.d. Vitali Daniels, Bentworth, 12-2
285: Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Cam Carter-Green, Washington, 5-2
Third place
106: Elijah Brosius, Cranberry m.d. Shawn Robertson, Fort Cherry, 12-1
113: Seth Burns, West Greene d. Max Ivcic, Bentworth, 9-4
120: James Anderson, South Fayette m.d. Dylan Slovick, Burgettstown, 11-1
126: Aiden Burford, Highlands m.d. Connor Reszkoski, Cranberry, 10-0
132: Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton d. Nick Jones, West Allegheny, 6-4, SV
138: Dane Wenner, Cranberry d. Rudy Brown, Burgettstown, 7-3
145: Cody Hamilton, Grove City d. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton, 0-0, 0:17
152: Caiden Brock, Elizabeth Forward d. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, 5-4
160: Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry p. D.J. Slovick, Burgettstown, 4:36
172: Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland d. Evan Letky, North Hills, 2-0
189: Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry p. Anthony Salvini, Fort Cherry, 2:28
215: Anthony Govern, Southmoreland p. Caleb Chismar, Greensburg Salem, 1:29
285: Grant Lapachinsky, Pottsville p. Mason Sisler, Jefferson-Morgan, 1:35
Fifth place
106: Madilyn Enterline, Greenville d. Cadyn Shetler, Maplewood, 4-2
113: Caiden Harbert, West Allegheny p. Michael Stanley, Cranberry, 1:53
120: Don Lindsey, Central Valley p. Emanuel Gardner, Elizabeth Forward, 3:10
126: Braydon Porter, Greenville d. Chase Schepis, West Allegheny, 7-0
132: Dom Oliastro, South Fayette d. Cohlman Carpenter, South Fayette, 7-4
138: Curtis Brown, West Allegheny d. Parker Smith, West Greene, 11-5
145: Riley Kneeland, Greenville d. Eric Kovach, Burgettstown, 1-0
152: Ben Cedar, Upper St. Clair d. Caleb Springer, Greenville, 9-4
160: Michael Ulrey, Shaler d. Devyn Fleeger, Cranberry, 3-1
172: Ty Shields, Upper St. Clair p. Angelo Markey, Highlands, 2:43
189: Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem inj. def. Andrew Palochak, Hopewell
215: Mitchell Cook, Fort Cherry d. Andrew Szymczak, North Hills, 10-2, 4:31
285: Mason Neiderhiser, Southmoreland, wbf.
Team results: 1. Burgettstown, 217.5; 2. West Allegheny, 179; 3. Pottsville, 127; 4. Highlands, 125; 5. Cranberry, 124.5.
Mercer VFW Tournament
First place
106: Logan Powell, Clarion p. Leyton Zacherl, Commodore Perry, 4:40
113: Colin Bartley, Laurel md. Caleb Anderson, Meadville, 10-2
120: Max Formaini, Armstrong d. Ryan Double, Slippery Rock, 8-3
126: Blake Foulk, Cochranton p. Sam Jacobs, Armstrong, 4:45
132: Wyatt Lazzar, Commodore Perry d. Jack Martinec, Cochranton, 2-1
138: Mason Gourley, Clarion p. Trenton Mead, Sheffield, 3:40
145: Caullin Summers, Sharpsville d. David Ray, Westmont Hilltop, 3-2
152: Christian Hacker, Sharon p. Landon Mead, Sheffield, 3:55
160: Grant MacKay, Laurel md. Stetson Boozer, Cochranton, 16-7
172: Connor Jacobs, Armstrong inj. def. Justin Pearce, Slippery Rock
189: Griffin Buzzell, Meadville md. Jackson Carico, Cambridge Springs, 10-0
215: Gavyn Ayers, Coudersport d. Rhoan Woodrow, Meadville, 4-3
285: Mike Mazurek, Sharon d. Danah Campbell, Sheffield, 3-2
Third place
106: Ben Fuller, Meadville d. Lexi Doerflinger, Slippery Rock, 6-0
113: Carter Wise, Mercer d. Hunter Geibel, Commodore Perry, 3-2
120: Preston Gorton, Cambridge Springs p. Wyatt Daisley, Coudersport, 1:30
126: Brody Beck, Cambridge Springs d. Collin Brown, Sheffield, 5-2
132: Jonathon Bissell, Sharpsville p. Alex Kinder, Meadville, 3:12
138: Owen Deutschlander, Coudersport inj. def. Connor Kearns, Meadville
145: Brighton Anderson, Meadville p. Michael Kinzey, Armstrong), 2:47
152: James Culvey, Coudersport p. Stephen Hanley, Westmont Hilltop, 2:40
160: Josh Divens, Sharpsville p. Felice Panebianco, Westmont Hilltop, 4:33
172: Clayton Smith, Commodore Perry p. Christopher Maynard, Cochranton, 2:55
189: Tony Pilosi, Slippery Rock p. Louden Gledhill, Cochranton, 4:12
215: Corbin Johnston, Armstrong p. Jordan Miller, Cambridge Springs, 2:47
285: Coltin Hill, Laurel p. Garrett Hodak, Cambridge Springs, 4:00
Fifth place
106: Bryden Letendre, Sheffield inj. def. Kyle Lantz, Cochranton
113: Alec Formaini, Armstrong p. Daylend Schlosser, Cochranton, 2:48
120: Ebin Everett, Sharon d. Chaden Hart, Cochranton, 3-1
126: Zane Lynch (Slippery Rock) md. Tom Hetzer, Laurel, 14-4
132: Aric Learn, Armstrong d. Joshua Tomaosovic, Slippery Rock, 5-1
138: Kyle Huya, Cambridge Springs md. Zane McClelland, Slippery Rock, 12-2
145: Charles Krepp, Laurel p. Chase Beck, Cambridge Springs, 2:21
152: Aaron Butler, Knoch inj. def. Michael Berger, Mercer
160: Mitchell Tingley, Commodore Perry d. John Wright, Coudersport, 6-2
172: Avante Hall (Mercer) dq. Ty Tidball, Meadville, FMC
189: Chase Tinstman, Laurel p. Dozick Zablocki, Armstrong, 2:00
215: Hunter Yeager, Commodore Perry d. Logan Edmonds, Clarion, 9-2
285: Joshua Beal, Clarion p. Cooper Rossman, Coudersport, 2:05
WPIAL section team tournaments
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
At Franklin Regional
Armstrong vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Penn-Trafford vs. Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Section 2
At Latrobe
Thomas Jefferson vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Norwin vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Section 3
At North Allegheny
Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.
Section 4
At Peters Township
Bethel Park vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
At Beth-Center
Jefferson-Morgan vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
Fort Cherry vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Section 2
At Quaker Valley
Montour vs. Laurel, 6 p.m.
Freedom vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 3
At Mt. Pleasant
Southmoreland vs. Burrell, 6 p.m.
Knoch vs. Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Note: Championship matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
