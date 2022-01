The Hyatt Centric Buckhead hotel may be a new building, but the design team took inspiration from local traditions you may not be aware of. The exterior of the hotel, designed by Cooper Carry, fits in with the other modern glass buildings that comprise the Buckhead skyline, but the 15 story hotel stands alone on the side of GA400 by Lenox Mall. The hotel’s location would certainly be an interesting home-base for exploring the Buckhead area. PATH400 runs alongside the hotel, allowing easy access to MARTA and Buckhead’s tech corridor. A walk across the Gordon C. Bynum pedestrian bridge offers easy connection to Peachtree Park and the beautiful section of PATH400 near Lindbergh.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO